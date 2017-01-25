Breaking news

17:35

Lake Junaluska Polar Plunge to Benefit Youth

17:30

Justin Heatherly Named New Head Football Coach at East Henderson High

17:22

Major U.S. Mistakes in the Vietnam War (and others)

17:07

Commissioners Learn about Opioid Epidemic

16:30

Sidewalk Infill Project to Begin the end of January in Hendersonville

18:04

Vest upgrades are Stand T.A.L.L.’s life-protecting gift to city police

Lake Junaluska Polar Plunge to Benefit Youth

January 25, 2017 Asheville , Hendersonville , News Stories 39 Views
Lake Junaluska Polar Plunge to Benefit Youth

Plunge RS

On “Super Bowl” Saturday, February 4, 2017, Haywood Waterways Association and Lake Junaluska Assembly are hosting the “5th Annual Polar Plunge Benefit-t-t-ting Kids in the Creek & Environmental Education”. The Polar Plunge is a community event, bringing together public officials, schools, businesses, churches, and many others to support kids. The cost is $25 ($10 for under age 18) or FREE by raising sponsorships; 100% of the proceeds benefit youth and environmental education programs. There will be a bonfire and all plungers receive a free t-shirt and lunch. The depth of plunge is a personal choice, from a dip of the toe to a full-body immersion. Prizes are awarded for best costumes and top fundraisers (individual, community team, and school team). Donate or become a Plunger by “Joining the Team” at www.crowdrise.com/5thannualpolarplunge or contacting Haywood Waterways to request a “Sponsorship, Registration, and Donation Packet” (828-476-4667, info@haywoodwaterways.org). Haywood Waterways is seeking event sponsors.

Andrew Bown aka Mr. Maggie sm

Share this story
Email

About author

KMorgan

Related articles