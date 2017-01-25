Lake Junaluska Polar Plunge to Benefit Youth

On “Super Bowl” Saturday, February 4, 2017, Haywood Waterways Association and Lake Junaluska Assembly are hosting the “5th Annual Polar Plunge Benefit-t-t-ting Kids in the Creek & Environmental Education”. The Polar Plunge is a community event, bringing together public officials, schools, businesses, churches, and many others to support kids. The cost is $25 ($10 for under age 18) or FREE by raising sponsorships; 100% of the proceeds benefit youth and environmental education programs. There will be a bonfire and all plungers receive a free t-shirt and lunch. The depth of plunge is a personal choice, from a dip of the toe to a full-body immersion. Prizes are awarded for best costumes and top fundraisers (individual, community team, and school team). Donate or become a Plunger by “Joining the Team” at www.crowdrise.com/5thannualpolarplunge or contacting Haywood Waterways to request a “Sponsorship, Registration, and Donation Packet” (828-476-4667, info@haywoodwaterways.org). Haywood Waterways is seeking event sponsors.