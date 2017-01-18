Pageant triple-header Jan. 28 to crown Miss Hendersonville, among five queens

By Pete Zamplas- Five queens will be crowned Saturday night, Jan. 28 in three pageants in Flat Rock Playhouse, marking resumption of a Miss Hendersonville.

Miss Hendersonville resumes after a seven-year absence. Contestants must live, study or work in Henderson County and be age 17-23. Seven compete for the title.

Crowning the winner will be Kristen Morgan. A Chamber of Commerce project manager and dance instructor, the East Henderson and East Carolina grad has reigned as Miss Hendersonville for seven years since its last pageant in 2010.

The triple-pageant extravaganza starts at 5 p.m., is projected to last three to four hours, rotates groups, and honors 20 “Blue Ridge Valley princesses” ages 5-12. Pat’s School of Dance, some past Miss Hendersonville winners and the princesses are bonus entertainers.

Hannah McConnell

The ten Asheville and Blue Ridge Valley contestants (also 17-23) are in a combined sub-pageant that generates separate titles. This is open to the 16 westernmost counties in the state, for those who live, study or work there.

Kathlene Beam

The third pageant is a joint one for area teens age 13-16, yielding titles for both Miss Hendersonville’s and Miss Blue Ridge Valley’s Outstanding Teen. The six teen contestants can win either teen crown. In all, there are 23 contestants.

There will be a winner and at least two runners-up for Asheville, and also for Blue Ridge Valley. There have been four runners-up for each in recent years but may be fewer now that Miss Hendersonville joins the bill.

Hailee McCraw

The three pageants are WNC’s only preliminaries for Miss North Carolina then Miss America, noted Jon Vance and Jeff Jones. They are executive directors non-profit Miss Hendersonville/Asheville/Blue Ridge Valley Scholarship Pageants, Inc. Scholarships are prizes.

The seven Miss Hendersonville contestants are, in alphabetical order:

• Kathlene Beam describes herself as a dance teacher, makeup artist, therapist and role model. The Hendersonville native’s platform is “Education on Anxiety Disorders.”

• Letha Katlind Edwards, a 2014 Hendersonville High School grad, has a platform of “Diabetes Awareness.”

• Miranda Mathews studies nursing, and models. The North Henderson alumnus’ platform is entitled “‘My Homies’: Special needs inclusion; making the divide between normal and different dissipate.”

• Hannah P. McConnell graduated from East Henderson last year, and works in food service. Her platform is “Changing Lives One Foster Family at a Time.”

• Hailee McCraw, 20, is also an East alumnus. She is a Western Carolina University sophomore, in pre-law studies. Her platform is “GLAM: Girls Learning Acceptance Matters.”

• Emily Quinn Ritter works in health care, with the Mountain Area Health Education Center. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native graduated last year from Western Carolina University, and lives in Hendersonville. Her platform is the “Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.”

• Madison Tweed, 20, studied culinary arts. The 2014 West Henderson graduate’s jobs include being a lifeguard. Her platform is “The Backpack Program,” for child nutrition. Apart from her personal Facebook page, she also has a contestant page. On it, she quotes late actress Audrey Hepburn that “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible.’”

Maddie Tweed

Two of the six teen contestants are Hendersonville High School students, named Kaitlyn and Katelyn. Kaitlyn Burns, 16, has a platform of “Kaitlyn’s Keepsakes.” She dances with Releve.

Emily Quinn Ritter

Katelyn Ledbetter, via Pat’s School of Dance, was among halftime dancers at the recent Orange Bowl. Her platform is “Dance Therapy for Special Needs Children.”

Other teen contestants are Enka alum Marissa Price (“Alzheimer’s Awareness: Stopping it before it Starts”), Tuscola cheerleader Jordyn Newell (“Caring Couture”), McDowell Early College soph and clogging instructor Maggie Effler (“Caught Red Handed: Heart Disease Awareness”) and McDowell High product Skylar Rock (“Body Positivity”).

As Jeff Jones puts it, “We decided to put on one big show” of three pageants with five titles. Kim Ball, who coordinates Blue Ridge Valley Princesses (20 will be honored Jan. 28), pledged “the show will be incredibly entertaining.” Ball of Canton and Tiffany Blackwell of Henderson County are co-business managers of the pageants. Blackwell is a 1998 East Henderson alumnus.

Miranda Mathews

The opening dance number includes all contestants, who ten get introduced. The two main pageants will likely answer on-stage questions typically relating to their platforms and possibly on politics and social issues, Blackwell said. Talent and fitness are apt to be rotated among groups, she said. Then all are in evening gowns, including teens when they each answer their on-stage question such as about pop culture.

Contestants were asked to submit “selfie” self-photos, not professional shots, to get a truer sense of their look and personality, Ball noted.

(Teen) Kaitlyn Burns

Community service is a main role for pageant winners, and thus platforms are pivotal factors for contestants and to younger girls they mentor, organizers noted. “The platform is what they’re most passionate about,” Ball said after scanning lists. “I’m impressed with these girls’ stories.”

Blackwell, who does hospice work, is proudest of the service projects her younger daughter Jalon, now 11, did across the state as Junior Miss N.C. in 2015. Tiffany said Jalon realize what some people “don’t have,” and to better appreciate what one has. Jalon said she felt “sad” and “took things for granted,” but was very “happy to help other people.”

(Teen) Katelyn Ledbetter

Carly Ball, Kim’s daughter who soon turns 9, is a “princess.” “We love the service aspect,” Kim Ball said of pageants. “It’s much more than pretty dresses and a fancy crown. It’s giving back to your community. Carly sees that, and takes that to heart” such as by buying pet food for a rescue clinic with her birthday money. “The girls are such wonderful role models.”

“Forever Queens” past winners will perform. One, Nicole Ledford Kiser, Miss Asheville 2007, was a two-time National Showstopper dance champ. Kiser and Kellie Pittman Jones, Miss Blue Ridge Valley 2014, will co-host the pageants.

For more on the three pageants and contestants, check their combined Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/miss.asheville.pageant/.