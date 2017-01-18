High Tea at the Smith-McDowell House

The Smith –McDowell House will be hosting the Victorian Tea Party this year on February 11, 2017, at 2:00 pm.

This is a special tea party for girls (ages 7 and up) and an adult. The tea party includes a program, high tea and a craft activity.

The program will have the children learning about Victorian (and modern) Manners and Etiquette with a special interpretation of the 1890s dining room at the Museum.

Dress code is “Sunday Best.” Period style costumes and Victorian style dolls are always welcome. The High Tea will include sandwiches, cheeses, fruits and sweets and the Craft activity will be making Victorian Valentines.

The admission fee is $18 per person and all children must be accompanied by an adult. For example, Mom and daughter, would be $36 total. Mom and two daughters would be $44. Mom, grandmom, daughter and a friend would be $72. Special pricing for a full table of eight for $125.

Reservations are a must, and once you have registered, the payment department will get in touch with you for pre-payment options.

The reservation form is at this link:

https://goo.gl/forms/QchiysizDfmEDXcv2