The Final Day- William Forstchen’s newest release

Author William Forstchen at his snowed out event in Black Mountain, last Friday afternoon. Some of his fans brought in books to be signed, and spoke with Forstchen about his third book in this series, which was released last week. See his book signing schedule below.

The Final Day is local author William Forstchen’s newest book in a series of three books. The main character is John Matherson, a fictitious but true patriot, living in Black Mountain. The first of the series is his New York Times bestseller One Second After, followed by One Year After. Readers become quickly engaged, while Matherson’s life changes rapidly after an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) attack occurs in the small town.

Months before publication, Forstchen’s One Second After was cited on the floor of Congress as a book all Americans should read. The riveting story of our nation’s struggle to rebuild itself after an EMP plunges the country into darkness, starvation, and death was continued with the second of the series, as the townspeople are beginning to recover technology and supplies they had once taken for granted. When a “federal administrator” arrives in a nearby city, they dare to hope that a new national government is finally emerging. In this newest release, a new, aggressive government announces that it’s taking over and ceding large portions of the country to China and Mexico. The Constitution is no longer in effect, and what’s left of the U.S. Army has been deployed to suppress rebellion.

When asked why he staged the series in his hometown of Black Mountain, Forstchen replied, “The series is not meant to be autobiographical. But, because I know many these merchants of Black Mountain, and have for quite some time, it seemed to be the perfect opportunity to go out and talked with many of the shopkeepers, and ask them what they would do in the case of a EMP. I had all their feedback first hand, and it seemed natural to use it.” This setting couldn’t be more fitting for his novels, a small town in America.

Does the author agree with today’s not uncommon survivalist mentality? Should we be thinking that an EMP could be a reality in the not too distant future? His reply is that he prefers to think “that we should practice smart measures such as keeping enough drinking water on hand for several days use, and just be prepared. Keeping some extra cans of soup on the shelf, or dried pasta, certainly wouldn’t hurt. I prefer to think of the approach as if you might be snowed in for a few days, and preparedness can’t hurt.”

William Forstchen holds a Ph.D in history from Purdue University, with specializations in military history and the history of technology. He is currently a faculty fellow and professor of history at Montreat College, near Black Mountain, NC.