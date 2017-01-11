Breaking news

Exhibition of New Works by Printmaker Jonathan Fisher Opened at UNC Asheville Jan. 9

The Myriad, by Jonathan Fisher

Jonathan Fisher, assistant professor in the School of Art and Design at Kennesaw State University, will exhibit new works in the Blowers Gallery in UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library from Jan. 9-Feb. 9, 2017. A reception with the artist will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the gallery.

Fisher, a native of Hickory, N.C. who earned a BFA at UNC Asheville with a concentration in printmaking in 2001, was an instructor and academic program coordinator at The Art Institute of Atlanta for eight years before moving to Kennesaw State University.

“My recent body of work explores the idea of systems and growth patterns. From maps, biological cells, planets and constellations of the solar system, I am fascinated by the way our neighborhoods, world and universe are structured,” says Fisher.

The exhibition and the reception with the artist are both free and open to everyone. Blowers Gallery is open daily during Ramsey Library hours. For more information, visit library.unca.edu.

