Drawing Discourse, UNC Asheville’s annual juried international exhibition of contemporary drawing with works by 41 artists, will open Friday, Jan. 20 in the S. Tucker Cooke Gallery in Owen Hall, with a 5 p.m. lecture in Humanities Lecture Hall by juror Scott Noel and a 6 p.m. reception in the gallery. The opening events and the exhibition are free and open to everyone.

Now in its eighth year, Drawing Discourse has grown from 564 works submitted by 183 artists in 2009, to 905 entries from 321 artists from 10 countries this year. Reflecting upon the growing popularity of drawing, Tim Lowly, who judged the exhibition in 2013, said, “If anything can be said to be contemporary (in art) I suppose it might be our greater appreciation of that which is transient. Such as the ephemeral. Such as the breath that is the sketch. Such as the fragile support that is paper. The de-privileging of the media traditionally considered the most substantial and archival (such as painting and sculpture) has led to a repositioning of drawing.”

Drawing Discourse juror Scott Noel, whose work includes this pastel, Train Tracks in the Snow, offers a lecture at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 as part of the exhibition opening at UNC Asheville.

Scott Noel, who will judge this year’s entries, expected to reach 1,000 in total, is professor of drawing and painting at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. He has curated museum exhibitions and mounted more than 30 solo exhibitions of his own works at museums, galleries and universities. He has a long history of exhibitions at the More Gallery, Mangel Art Gallery, and Gross McCleaf Gallery in Philadelphia. His solo shows have appeared at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, the University of Virginia, the Bowery Gallery, The Painting Center and elsewhere. He earned his BFA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Drawing Discourse will remain on view through Feb. 17, with gallery hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. For more information, visit art.unca.edu.