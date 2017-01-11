Applications for Community Foundation of Henderson County Scholarships due by February 1st

The Community Foundation of Henderson County is pleased to offer 76 scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year. Scholarships are currently open for applications. To apply and learn more about CFHC scholarships, visit www.CFHCforever.org/scholarships. All scholarship applications and supporting documentation must be submitted to the CFHC office on or by 5 pm on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017.

Scholarship opportunities are primarily available for graduating or recently graduated seniors attending public, private or homeschool in Henderson County, Transylvania County and Jackson County, North Carolina. The wide range of scholarships available seek to support students with a variety of socio-economic backgrounds, achievements and higher education goals.

Candidates selected for interviews will meet with the CFHC scholarship committee in April 2017. The scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2017, at high school award and graduation ceremonies and on the CFHC website. Questions about the scholarship application and opportunities may be directed to Donor Services Manager, Wendy Hamil at (828) 697-6224 or by email at WHamil@CFHCforever.org.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, more than $5.17 million in scholarships have been awarded since 1984, and more than 1,200 students have received financial assistance through CFHC’s scholarship program.

If you would like to make a lasting impact in the lives of local North Carolina students by establishing your own scholarship fund at CFHC, please contact President/CEO McCray Benson at (828)-697-2224 or by email at mvbenson@CFHCforever.org.

Since its founding in 1982, Community Foundation of Henderson County has been helping people who care make lasting contributions to causes that matter. CFHC accepts gifts from individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create a pool of charitable dollars from which grants are awarded to address community needs. Learn more about Community Foundation of Henderson County at www.CFHCforever.org, on CFHC’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages, or by calling (828) 697-6224.