Additional Members Sought for Youth Orchestra and Children’s Choir

By Dasha Morgan- The Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Hendersonville Symphony Children’s Choir are both seeking new members for the coming year. To join the Children’s Choir an audition is not needed; however to join the Youth Orchestra an audition is required. See below. Both youth groups get together in the next few weeks, so it is important for interested students to sign up now. The adult Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Thomas Joiner, is a professional orchestra performing five concerts a season. Their next concert will be on March 25 with the virtuoso pianist Jorge Federico Osorio performing both Beethoven Piano Concerts, No 1 and No 2 on the same program. In addition, the HSO will play “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” by Debussy and instrumental excerpts from Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Hendersonville Symphony Children’s Choir

The Hendersonville Symphony Children’s Choir is a non-auditioned ensemble providing quality vocal instruction for children ages 6-17 in public, private and home school environments from across Western North Carolina. It is under the direction of Kelli Mullinix with Michael Brannon as the accompanist. The HSCC accepts members twice yearly — in September and January—and provides several concerts and community outreach events each year.

The HSCC will begin rehearsals for the Spring 2017 semester on Monday, January 23, 2017, and is accepting new members through the end of January. As a non-auditioned group, open enrollment for the Children’s Choir is available to students ages 6-17, grades K-12. Rehearsals take place throughout the year on Mondays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville. Tuition is $45/semester for each student, with a $90/family cap.

Registration can be completed online at http://www.hendersonvillesymphony.org/childrenschoir/childrens-choir-registration/. Questions can be directed to Kelli Mullinix at mullinixkelli@hotmail.com, or by calling the Symphony office at 828-697-5884.

The Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra

The Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra (HSYO) has been in existence for over 35 years and provides advanced symphonic orchestra performance opportunities for area students of string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, up to age 21.Under the artistic direction of Dorian Neuendorf—herself a composer and conductor— the orchestra is designed to prepare young musicians for life-long music making in college or community orchestras. Under her direction The Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra rehearses and performs intermediate and advanced repertoire. Perhaps some of you heard the incredible concert on December 4th with Christopher Tavernier? The rehearsals are on Monday evenings during the school year at Blue Ridge Community College in Bo Thomas Auditorium from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.

Children’s Choir Director Kelli Mullinix working with students

The orchestra participates in concerts each year, with members of the orchestra presenting additional performances throughout the community. The HSYO hosts an annual Concerto Competition for its members, and the most advanced players are invited to audition for the Coda Ensemble, an advanced chamber ensemble that performs independently and in a side-by-side education concert with the Hendersonville Symphony each year.

Membership in the Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra is open to public, private, and home school students by audition. Instrumental students from Hendersonville and surrounding region with a minimum of one year of school instruction (or the equivalent with teacher recommendation) and up to age 21 are invited to audition for the ensemble.

Auditions for Youth Orchestra

Students with a minimum of one year of school instruction are invited to audition next week to join in the spring of 2017. Openings may vary by instruments, but students who play the violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, french horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba and percussion are all encouraged to audition, if they are interested in performing symphonic orchestral pieces.

The level of music performed by the group is geared towards advanced high school students or advanced middle school students. Current members of the HSYO range from the 7th grade to beyond high school. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at Freeburg Pianos of Hendersonville from 6-8 p.m. Students will receive a specific audition time upon registering at http://www.hendersonvillesymphony.org/hsyo/hsyo-audition-registration/. Deadline to register is January 16.

What to prepare for this audition?

Prospective students should prepare a solo of choice and a major scale of choice. The solo chosen may be drawn from solo or ensemble repertoire and should reflect the student’s current level of skill and musicianship. Tuition per semester for the HSYO is $85.00, or $50.00 for a second child in the same family. Any questions about the HSYO, auditions, or registration can be directed to Dorian Neuendorf at dorian@hendersonvillesymphony.org or 828-697-5884.