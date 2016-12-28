Unique ideas for New Years Eve

There are always the mainstays for a festive evening on New Years Eve, such as a visit to the Grove Park Inn, the Grand Bohemian, the Inn on Biltmore Estate, the Tryon Equestrian International Center or Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. Many local dance clubs will be celebrating as well, such as The Orange Peel and Isis Music Hall. But perhaps something a little different has an appeal this year.

Here are a few listing of other possibilities to make the evening exciting, interesting, and festive.

New Year’s Eve will be celebrated at Appalachian Ski Mountain from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. in Blowing Rock. You can Enjoy torchlight skiing on the slopes, a special moonlight ice skating on the outdoor rink. from 10 pm to midnight to help you ring in New Year’s Eve in 2017 in style! Fireworks, torchlight skiing and more will make this New Years exciting and fun! Festive Restaurant Specials also available from 9pm to midnight.

The ski slopes at Beech Mountain does have a good base, but skiing is only open until 10 PM. There will be moonlight ice skating, and fireworks at midnight to bring in the New Year. Melissa Reaves & The Willy’s host the annual New Year’s Eve Bash at The Beech Tree Bar & Grill with drink specials, party favors and plenty of dancing. The 21 and up event kicks off at 7:30 PM. General admission is $10 per person $25 per person for access to a private bar, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. To reserve your private table on the balcony level call 828-387-2011 x 208.

As always, Beech Mountain Resort will provide FREE shuttle service to and from local lodging facilities. To schedule a shuttle ride, or for more information on the festivities, please call the resort @ 1.800.438.2093.

Bold Rock Hard Cider at 72 School House Road in Mills River invites you to ring in the New Year at Bold Rockin’ Into 2017! Doors for the New Year’s Eve celebration open at 6 PM on Saturday, December 31, and festivities will be called to order by DJ Paul Schiro at 7 PM. The party to follow will turn back the clock with 4 rousing sets of 60’s and 70’s rock hits, courtesy of Vintage Vinyl, culminating with a toast to 2017 at midnight with a complimentary glass of Bold Rock Vintage Dry! Limited complimentary appetizers will be available and our Bold Rock Feed Trailer will be open throughout the evening for delicious BBQ-themed fare.

Advance Ticket: $25

Day Of Show: $30.

Admission includes your entry ticket, complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and a complimentary glass of Bold Rock Vintage Dry at midnight for the toast.

In downtown Bryson City New Year’s Eve will be hopping with live music, an outdoor movie and more. At Everett and Frye Streets at the Train Depot, there will be live music. Grandpa’s Cough Medicine (hardcore bluegrass) from 6 – 8 pm and then Ashley Heath (country & blues from 8 – 10 pm . There will be hot cocoa, popcorn and outdoor heaters. From 6 – 9 pm Smoky Mountain Trains Museum open with free admission, with a visit with Smoky the Bear and wagon rides. In addition there is a fun photo opportunity at Penguin Family Photo Cutout.

Cherokee has fireworks at 10 PM at their Lights & Legends Celebration 5-10 PM, free.

If you want New Year’s eve to sparkle, come out to historic downtown Marion between 9:00 PM. and midnight to ring in the New Year with music, food, carriage rides and more! Downtown businesses will be open with their own form of entertainment including the McDowell Arts Council at 50 S. Main Street where you can enjoy “the oldies” and a dance floor for a little toe tapping! This is a free event on Main Street with street vendors and musicians providing entertainment for all ages.

For more information go to www.mcdowellnc.org.

Join the residents of this historic town of Tryon for a nighttime street festival from 7 to 10 PM. and watch the ball drop from the clock tower at “Tryon Midnight,” a.k.a. 10 PM! The event will also feature children’s activities, warm drinks, live music and food vendors.

Locally — here are a few ideas for New Years Eve. but this list is no means comprehensive, just a few ideas for the evening.

Grove House at 11 Grove Street in Asheville, will have its 35th New Year’s Eve Bash with three clubs (Club Eleven, Scandals & Boiler Room) for one price. Dancing on three floors, six bars, 5 DJs, balloon drops with prizes, party favors, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Very mixed and diverse crowd. This progressive dance club is open from 8 PM to 3 AM, $35 per person ($30/person advance tickets) for the evening.

Jack of the Wood on Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville will celebrate New Year’s Eve with Woody Wood and The Family Band, 9 PM-2 AM, $10. Sat, Dec 31, 2016 at 9:00PM for $10.

The Nightbell at 32 South Lexington in Asheville will serve a special prix-fixe menu for $75 not including Beverages and gratuities. Reservations required. (the Nightbell.com or 828 575-0375) An optional wine pairing is available.

Pack’s Tavern New Year’s Eve buffet and countdown in downtown Asheville will have a buffet 6:30-9 PM and party until 2 AM.

Posana on New Year’s Eve invites you to enjoy a four-course Prix Fixe menu in downtown Asheville. Pricing is $75 per person, with additional wine pairings available. Tax and gratuity are not included.

Season’s at Highland Lake Inn in Flat Rock will be serving a New Year’s Eve 3-course dinner, 5-9, $70/person. New Year’s Day buffet 11 AM-2 PM, $24.95/adult.

Twisted Laurel at 130 College St, downtown Asheville, will celebrate with a 3-course dinner, alcoholic beverage, entry into the upstairs party with Free Flow band playing from 9 PM-1 AM. The band specializes in funk, soul and R&B. There will be a champagne toast and a midnight breakfast buffet. $85 per person.