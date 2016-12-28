Lake Lure’s New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

Staff Reports- Hundreds of daring locals and visitors will freeze for a reason on New Year’s Day at the 9th annual Lake Lure Polar Plunge. The much anticipated dip, organized by the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge, will take place at the 1927 Lake Lure Inn & Spa pool. Over the years the plunge has been held with participants running into the freezing waters of the Lake itself, but due to the lake draw-down this year the event is being held at the Lake Lure Inn & Spa pool.

Participants are encouraged to wear their most outrageous costumes for a chance to win a prize! Best Costume will be judged by the Town of Lake Lure Mayor Bob Keith and a guest judge. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to watch this crazy good time, complete with bonfires, music, food, hot chocolate and more. It is a festive way to start the New Year. Event proceeds support local charities including the Hickory Nut Gorge First Respondents.

Registration: 10-11:30 AM

Cost: $20.00

Plunge Time: Noon

Costume Contest – $100 1st place with prizes for those who traveled the furthest, the oldest and the youngest participants.