Uncle Ted White and Landon Swindon in Biltmore Village discuss the particulars of their caroling tour.

Visitors and locals can all enjoy a 75-minute ride around Asheville singing their favorite Christmas carols and see the many lighted buildings and homes. “Uncle Ted” White paints a colorful scene of life in the area, telling many stories about the celebrities who lived here and visited. Passengers, having been given song sheets and a flashlight. sing a variety of classic carols. Laura Boosinger on her guitar led the trolley singers with her music and voice. On this trip Landon Swindon of Columbia, SC., helped Uncle Ted by making sure he didn’t go “bump in the night” as he made wide turns, narrowly missing parked cars. One time he managed to let out a real yell “STOP!” As the passengers got off the trolley, Landon passed out candy canes. The trolley is heated and enclosed with clear vinyl curtains. Go to www.graylineasheville.com or call 828 251-tour (8687) for more information.

Passengers disembark after riding the Holly Jolly Christmas trolley tour.