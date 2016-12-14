Play this week is Unwrapping Local History, unveiling Walk of Fame inductees

Actors Ronnie Pepper and Penny Gash Pearson are flanked by Pat’s School of Dance teens, rehearsing Unwrapping Local History which opens Thursday. Photo by Sher Shepherd Phillips.

By Pete Zamplas- The Courtroom Players perform Unwrapping Local History this Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 15-17, as the new local Walk of Fame’s initial fundraiser and Tom E. Orr’s sixth historical play.

Some of the 17 Walk of Fame inaugural inductees will be portrayed in the volunteer production, Orr said. Every performance concludes with a large-screen image of and brief description about each inductee, as the actor/actress portraying the person puts an apple in a row on the courtroom railing, Orr said. The venue is the Henderson County Historic Courthouse’s upstairs courtroom.

Those 17 living and deceased honorees will be formally honored at a banquet in early May of 2017, in Carolina Village. They were chosen from various walks of life for significant, lasting local impact.

This is for Henderson County’s 178 years, since it was officially formed in 1838 on the play’s opening night date of Dec. 15. Earlier contributors have had more time for their legacies to develop, making living nominees harder to get chosen, Orr reasoned. He noted how nominators had to plead the case in essays, and that in some cases more information was urged from them.

The choric play has singing and dancing such as the snazzy fast-paced Charleston, by the cast and eight youths of esteemed Pat’s School of Dance. Choreography is by play co-director Pat H. Shepherd, and her award-winning daughter Sheraton “Sher” Shepherd Phillips.

A visual treat as with other Orr plays is a continual slideshow flow of images, mostly from the prestigious Baker-Barber historic collection. Music accompaniment is by noted bluegrass Lonesome Road Band’s J. Larry Keith and Rick McMinn, Sandra McMinn with Penny Gash Pearson also singing.

Patrons will each get a “goody poke” (small paper bag) of a candy cane, wrapped candy, nuts and/or fruit at intermission. The play fits into the Tourism Development Authority (TDA) Home for the Holidays theme.

“At Christmas time, the play unwraps with loving care this present we call ‘home,’ and the people who make it home,” Orr said. “We come to know the men and women of genius who created our town and county. We might have liked to have known these people.” The historian and retired Hendersonville High School teacher of English, drama (while directing HHS senior plays for 32 years) and social studies added that “The longer we know a place, the more mysterious it becomes. That’s what makes history so fascinating.”

Orr said how “the story of Henderson County is a living legacy. Just as a dance is a series of steps joined together; so a lifetime can be understood as a series of ‘time steps.’”

The two-act play spans several decades for over a half-century, into the early Sixties. It starts in 1905, when Downtown Hendersonville was electrified with power lines and new businesses, and the majestic Historic Courthouse opened, Orr said.

Several Hendersonville cultural eras are honored, such as the era of train travel. A rail line carried people from town to Lake Toxaway for a leisurely day, during World War I. Then the land-boom rise of mammoth hotels and crowded dances raged in the Roaring Twenties, Orr said. The Mountain Lily was a steamboat launched on the French Broad River, in Horse Shoe.

The second act begins with the close of World War II in 1945, and local blizzard that Christmas. So starts events in Orr’s lifetime. He was age six during that blizzard, living off Third Street near downtown. Power went out, in the Orr home. Still, he recalled, “it was a joyous time. We bundled in covers. We were freezing to death. But my mother asked ‘isn’t this fun?’ We went for it.”

This is his historical drama that advances furthest on a timeline. It goes into the ’57 HHS grad’s young adulthood in the Fifties and early Sixties. The play honors youth hangouts such as the underground Teen Canteen, Brock’s, the Hot Spot and Freeman’s News and the Wheeler/Terrace Hotel where adults danced.

His first of six historical multi-media drama was in 2005, coinciding with the Historic Courthouse’s centennial celebration.

The Courthouse Players are volunteer actors. The cast, in alphabetical order, is: Mary Louise Barber, Richard Brown, Bryan Byrd, Sandee Carpenter, Aiden Freeman, Mia Freeman, Fletch Grififth, Marcia Kelso Mills, Jay Mullinax, Pearson, Ronnie Pepper, and Sabrina Sweeney.

Mullinax is a HHS sophomore. The youngest, middle schooler Aidan Freeman, tap dances. Some have historic links. Mills’s grandfather was longtime Hendersonville Mayor Albert “A.V.” Edwards. Barber’s father is the late Jody Barber of the Baker-Barber legacy.

Sweeney, like Orr before her an HHS English teacher, plays Claudia Holt Oates (1872-1965). She died on a Dec. 14, the date before the play’s opening night. Mrs. Oates helped start the Woman’s Club in 1915, and the Curb Market. Her husband Bob Oates set up the town’s first electric power plant. Mrs. Oates put on Christmas parties. She gave needy children toys and clothes. She did this in the old Town Hall and Opera House on Main until it was demolished in 1925, and later in the historic courtroom where the play goes on. Goody bags for play patrons thus honor her generosity, Orr said.

He hoped to “write the play around” the inductees, but had to develop the play before selections were made in mid-October.

Recently-retired HHS teacher Kaye Youngblood oversees stage managing, and handles visual imagery along with Trish Allen and Tabita Brockus. John Arnett does set and lighting design. John Shepherd and Dustin Phillips provide sound.

The play is the initial Walk of Fame fundraiser. The project is jointly supported by the City of Hendersonville and Henderson County, with $1,500 each in seed money to pay for markers. Plans are for an 18-inch-by-18-inch granite marker honoring each inductee to go in early next year, before the banquet, Orr noted.

He foresees a high-tech feature, of imbedding an interactive QR chip into the marker. This enables a person to use a smart phone to activate questions and answers about the inductee.

The Walk of Fame’s initial site is likely the Azalea & Laughter public parking lot on the west side of King Street, between Third and Fourth Avenues, Orr said. That is near City Hall, and is a block east of Main Street. The site was for Rhythm & Brews summer festivals, before they shifted to Main Street. The City re-landscaped this lot early this year. Thus, Orr reasoned, it looks better to have markers on such park-like grounds rather than as sidewalk pavers. Options include filling that lot more, or spreading to other spots around town such as into sidewalks as they are surfaced.

The five Walk of Fame steering committee members are Chairman Orr, Vice-chair Virginia Gambill, Mike Edney, Dr. Amy Pace, and Kaye Youngblood. Their work has taken precisely one year, to Dec. 15. That historic date is when, in 1838, Henderson County officially formed.

Play tickets are $10 each, and are on sale at Visitors’ Center (693-9708). Show times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Walk of Fame donation checks can be made to the City of Hendersonville (with Walk of Fame on the memo line), and mailed to: Walk of Fame, 145 Fifth Ave. E., Hendersonville, N.C. 28792.