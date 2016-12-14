Holiday Cheer: Cam Maybin is a hit in Boys and Girls Club

By Pete Zamplas- Cam Maybin playfully grinned after swatting many hits in his MLB career-best .315 season in 2016, but he was extra gratified and cheerful in spreading holiday joy with dozens of Boys and Girls Club children in Asheville.

The Asheville native and three generations of his family hosted on Saturday a gala luncheon for 32 youth, in the Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center in West Asheville where he played after elementary school as a youth.

This new Maybin Mission Holiday Project started with Cameron and wife Courtney Maybin showing earliest arrivals how to make crafts such as ornaments. They later hung ornaments on a large Christmas tree. Families feasted on the luncheon, later ice cream.

“You can feel the energy in the room,” Maybin said as children frolicked about. This triggered memories. “I roamed these halls, and played in the gym” across the parking lot when he was in elementary school. Since then, most obvious improvements including “black-topping” the lot. He emphasized how “I looked forward to coming here” after school, while both of his parents worked.

Maybin, 29, a T.C. Roberson 2005 graduate and 10th pick of the the MLB draft that year, greeted the children. He autographed holiday-decorated red ballcaps of his new team — the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

He provided each child with a pair of boots. This was a bonus to their parents two days earlier getting delivered personalized toys and clothing. Maybin helped lead and fund the month-long Angel Tree gift drive that funded all 32 youths, Maybin publicist Christina Coleman said. She came to the luncheon from her base in New York City.

Haley Shealy, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County, is “humbled” that the Maybins have gotten so much behind the operations. “It’s a pleasure the Maybin Mission is here, where he (in part) ‘grew up.’”

She said there are 105 youth members in the West Asheville club she runs, 40 in the adjoining Teen Center, and 58 in the Johnston Elementary Program.

Salvation Army started the national Angel Tree program in 1979. The Salvation Army on Saturday had dozens of bicycles and other gifts for nearly 1,000 local children in its gym. It shares a site with the Boys and Girls Club, whose children play in the gym which Maybin said is a big part of his fond memories. The youth center’s recreational focal point these days is a foosball table.

Cam, his father Rudy and Cam’s four-year-old son Max joined others in foosball. The center was an enjoyable after-school hangout for Cam, his sister Camille Maybin, and cousins such as Jasmine Shepard and Yoshida Mills.

“These people care for you,” Mills said of the staff. “They give guidance. They keep you busy, out of trouble. So you avoid negatives, and take away the positives of life.”

Rudy and Renee Maybin said how “very proud” they are that their son Cam eagerly gives back to community. “It’s neat how much he gives,” Renee said. She recalls his generosity in early years. “In ‘show and tell,’ he’d give other kids what he brought” — such as a toy car, Ninja Turtle or other figurine.

Rudy recalls once Cam signed a new, more lucrative deal in 2008 “the first thing he did was give to the YMCA. He’s much more than a good ballplayer.”

This year, Cam became an ambassador for LEAF Schools & Streets cultural enrichment in Asheville and beyond.

Cam Maybin is among the most bubbly and community-oriented of Coleman’s 48 pro athlete clients, she said. “He’s very unique. He gives back to community, to support its growth” and encourage others to pitch in. She compared Maybin’s enthusiasm as a teammate and charitable dedication to that of Curtis Granderson, another standout center-fielder who started with the Tigers. They roomed together a decade ago, as rookies. They reunited in August, to put on the free Granderson-Maybin Camp for entry-level baseball skills for 150 inner-city youth in Detroit.

They “shared our dream, to inspire kids to work towards their own goals — no matter how hard the challenge.”

Cam serves as a role model in many ways — persevering to reach potential and success in one’s field, staying true to local roots and values, donating to those less fortunate, and in choosing baseball over other sports one excels in.

African-Americans’ share in MLB rosters has shrunk to six percent, with many blacks going for faster-paced football and basketball instead and as Hispanics and Orientals bolster the talent pool.

Kaylen Hemphill, 12, acknowledged he favors other sports but also enjoys baseball. He figures professionally, “that’s where the (most) money is.” He said of Maybin, “He can hit. He’s great.”

“Longevity” is how both Cam and his father termed baseball’s health and career advantage. He was also a hoops standout. The national pastime has individual facets (pitching, hitting, running on bases, fielding, throwing) and few collisions other than on bases at times. It has slower pace, but spiced with dramatic confrontations of pitcher versus hitter.

This contrasts with basketball’s frenetic pace and wear on joints. It differs from football’s brisk contact and severe knee and other injuries, and frequent concussions that can hinder quality of life long-term.

The Maybins moved from the Asheville High district to Roberson in Cam’s middle school years. This was largely for him to play in TCR’s vaunted baseball program, which as a bonus uniquely steers players into various leagues for nearly year-round play, Rudy said. He was an all-conference Asheville Cougar defensive end in 1978. He played on 12-year-old baseball all-stars on the north side of Asheville, against future MLB Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken Jr. of rival West Buncombe. This was when Cal Sr. managed the Asheville Tourists, in the early Seventies.

Cam spends off-seasons based in Asheville. “It’s nice and calm. I like it (life pace) slow,” he said. “I truly love the city I’m from. I’m trying to show appreciation to the Boys and Girls Club, by giving back.”

He is a free agent after the upcoming 2017 season, after playing for $9 million. He said he enjoyed all teams he played for, but had more mixed reviews of their cities although he backed charities in all of them.

He started with Detroit in 2007 and returned for 2016, living during the season in suburb Birmingham. He was surprised by how “green” sections there are, with winding semi-rural-like roads reminding him of home. Miami was too rainy and humid. Atlanta had traffic jams.

San Diego is what he and Courtney enjoyed most. He liked its warm year-round weather. He will be north of there, in Anaheim.

Courtney (then Barnwell) was a soccer midfielder for North Henderson, and cheered. She proudly smiled, as Cam addressed the children at the Christmas party.

Now a father of three, Cam’s messages to youth across the area include to realize their parents are on their side when nurturing and setting boundaries. “Parents do a lot — not because they have to — but because they love you.”