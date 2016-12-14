Chili cook-off raises money for good cause

By Clint Parker- Members of the Skyland Fire & Rescue were recently asked to be judges in a chili cook-off at The Oaks at Sweeten Creek, a 100-bed skilled nursing center located in south Buncombe.

Judges, employees and invited guest were then treated to lunch of chili, baked potato, a slice of cake and a drink for only $5. The money raised will go toward setting up an internet cafe for the patients and residents of the facility.

Judges were asked to pick the best of six entries from members of the staff with the chilies covering a wide variety from vegetarian chili to a white chicken chili to the traditional red chili with beans. While there were no five alarm chilies for the firefighters to battle with, there were a couple of slow burners that gave the dishes some depth of flavor and were quickly extinguished with a variety of sodas.

So who won? First place was won by Ginger Johnson who is the facility’s director of admissions and marketing for her vegetarian chili.