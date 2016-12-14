Bounty of Bethlehem Shows Amazing Generosity of Christmas Spirit

By Dasha Morgan- This year is no exception. Once again, The Bounty of Bethlehem is offering a Christmas meal to thousands. Since 1983 the Bounty of Bethlehem has been a Henderson County tradition, which was started by grassroots community leaders. This year’s Chairperson and leader is Richard Knust. Volunteers will serve approximate 800-900 people with a sit-down meal at the Immaculate School Gym from 12:30 PM to 5 PM on Christmas day In addition they have meals available for Meals on Wheels drivers to transport to shut-ins. They have a “food trailer” where people can drive through in the parking lot and take the meal to someone’s home. And if that isn’t enough, the local fire, police, EMT have meals ready to pick up if they want them. If there are any leftovers, they donate and transport this to food banks and homeless shelters. The Christmas event includes a Santa and Toys for the Tots, music for the entire event combined with great community for anyone that is hungry or alone on Christmas day. Now this is truly the Christmas spirit in action.

Hundreds of volunteers devote their Christmas Day to prepare and serve a delicious homemade meal to local residents. Individuals, businesses, and organizations of all religious denominations come together for this event. They open their hearts by providing donations, food, toys, supplies as well as their time and energy preparing to make the Bounty of Bethlehem happen on Christmas Day. Again this year, they participated in the parade in Hendersonville this December. The Immaculate School Gym at 711 Buncombe Street in Hendersonville is to be beautifully decorated with Christmas items and ornaments.

A great deal is still needed to make this Christmas happy and festive. It takes hundreds of volunteers to make this event happen, from greeters, to wrappers, to servers, to kitchen volunteers and assistants. From December 16th through to Christmas Day volunteers are needed Your gift of time and/or money is certainly needed and welcome. Just call 828 702-9765 to volunteer. The Turkey or Bone-in Ham Drop off (uncooked please) is from Saturday, December 17th to Tuesday December 20, from 8 AM to 6 PM each day at the Immaculate School Gym in the parking lot. Apparently a team of men have decided to donate 65 turkeys this year, beating the turkey record of 40 set last year. The Dessert Drop off is Dec. 23, 24th from 8 AM to 6 PM and Dec. 25 from 10 AM to 11 AM. New unwrapped toys will be collected from December 16-19th from 8 AM to 6 PM each day. Perhaps there is something you would like to contribute?

Like so much in life it takes money to make The Bounty of Bethlehem happen. The goal is $25,000 to cover the cost of groceries, toys, postage, decorations, paper goods, and other needed supplies which were not donated. So far only 30% of this has been raised. Please make a check payable to Bounty of Bethlehem. Mail it to Bounty of Bethlehem, PO Box 883, Hendersonville, NC 28793. One can donate safely and securely online as well at www.thebountyofbethlehem.org. Now is the time to help as the people of the Hendersonville community come together to care and share with their neighbors and make this a joyous and happy season for all.

The Christmas dinner will be held from 12:30 PM to 5 PM Christmas Day inside the Immaculate Catholic School Gym. Let’s be sure no one is alone on Christmas day. Anyone and everyone is welcome.