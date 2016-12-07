Keller Williams Mountain Partners Participates in Kares 4 Kids through the We Kare Bear Program

The “We Kare Bears” program provides cudly Teddy Bears to children across Henderson County and beyond in times of crisis or trauma. These Bears will be placed in every squad car, fire truck, ambulance, emergency room and child advocacy location where a child might need comfort.

Exemplifying the core values of the largest real estate franchise in the world, the Keller Williams Mountain Partners, Market Center recently joined forces with the Kares4Kids program, a 501(c)(3) program started in 2005 by Marci Fair in Atlanta. Marci is an owner in numerous Keller Williams offices with a passion for changing the lives of children.

The agents in the Hendersonville Keller Williams office have raised over $2000 to fund the first 200 “We Kare Bears” and that is just the beginning. We are on a mission to continue to raise funds so that NO child will ever go without a Bear when they need it most. Janice Cox, the Team Leader of the office, together with the agent leadership council, has set a goal to distribute over 1000 bears by the end of 2017 to children in Henderson, Transylvania and Polk counties! And this may be just the beginning; there are other initiatives available through the Kares4Kids organization and we would like to bring them all to Western North Carolina. Since 2005 the Kares4Kids program has helped over 36,900 children in the Atlanta area and it continues to grow. The goal of the Kares 4 Kids program is to touch the lives of 100,000 children. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of the agents here in Hendersonville, we too will have a chance to reach that goal together.

Keller Williams Mountain Partners is proud to share in the Mission, Vision and Beliefs of Kares4Kids.