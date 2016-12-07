Christmas at Connemara

December 10

Vintage Christmas Tea

Seatings at 11am and 2pm

A special Holiday tea served in the historic Sandburg Home. This marks the first time visitors have been invited to dine in the Sandburg Home. A variety of teas and treats will be served. This event is hosted by the Friends of Carl Sandburg at Connemara and a Southern Cup Fine Teas. Tickets $25 Adult, $15 Children under 10. Call Nancy at 828-674-2003 for reservations.

December 17

From 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Musicians and storytellers, crafts and sing-a-longs, hot cider and cookies. This free festive celebration will honor Carl Sandburg and his family holiday traditions. Young visitors will find many opportunities for participation in storytelling, sing-a-longs and crafts. The house will be decorated in the simple style of the Sandburgs with poinsettias and a traditionally decorated Christmas tree throughout December until January 6th, 2017.

10am to 1pm

Music in the Sandburg Home by Steve and Jean Smith (hammered dulcimer). Crafts in the Dining Room.

At 10:30 am in the garage the New Mountain Strings play Appalachian Christmas music.

At 11:30 am John Perkins performs holiday folk songs on guitar.