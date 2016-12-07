2,500 Hand Crafted Toys Distributed – Most Ever

Apple Country Woodcrafters (ACW) have been building and distributing hand crafted wooden toys for over 30 years. This year was our biggest ever as we distributed over 2500 toys to ten local not for profit agencies to be used in their programs to put the toys in the hands of deserving children for Christmas. The agencies include The Storehouse, Salvation Army, Calvary Food Pantry, Hendersonville Rescue Mission, Edneyville Lion’s Club, Blue Ridge Prison Ministries, Missions-Carolina Baptist Association, Children and Family Resource Center, Helping Hand, and Craggy Mountain Correctional Center.

ACW is a 140 member not for profit organization operating out of a 3700 sq. ft. well equipped wood shop off of Sugarloaf Rd. in Hendersonville. Our members include beginners to fine cabinet makers as well as turners and carvers. We are dedicated to serving our community. The toy project is our premier event but we also build special projects such as cabinetry for local not for profits as well. Our website is; applecountrywoodcrafters.org. Anybody interested in joining or any organization with a need of our services or toys are encouraged to contact us through our website or our shop (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays) at (828)707-0598.