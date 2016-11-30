“Heaven in Your Pocket” at Hendersonville Community Theatre

Hendersonville Community Theatre will present the local premiere of the new musical “Heaven in Your Pocket” by Mark Houston, Dianne Sposito and Francis J. Cullinan as a holiday treat for local theatre audiences

First presented at the New York Music Theatre Festival in 2008 this delightful musical is the tale of a female singing group from Heaven, Oklahoma that gets sidetracked at a roadside bar on their way to Nashville.

Delina Hensley playing Arlene Davis and Andy Thompson playing Billy Baxter. Richard Armstrong, HCT photographer.

The singing group will be played by Katie Cilluffo as “Celeste”, Delina Hensley as “Arlene” and Candice Owen as “Kay Lee” with the cast being rounded out by Charles Burchill as “Sam” and Andy Thompson as “Billy”. Francis J. Cullinan will be the director with musical direction by Ruth Seiber Johnson and choreography by Cindy Shapiro.

Performances are scheduled for December 2 – 4 and 9 -11 at 7:30 P.M. on Friday and Saturdays and at 2:00 P.M. on Sundays. Tickets are $26.00 for Adults, $20.00 for students and $15.00 for under age 18 and may be purchased on line at hendersonvilletheatre.org or by calling 828-692-1082.