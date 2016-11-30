By Mike Scruggs- The four roots of Islamic violence and Jihad exposed here are not poverty, discrimination, the Crusades, or Colonialism. They come straight from the Koran and other sacred doctrinal texts of Islam.

Karl Troutwein, in his 2009 book, The 9/11 Verses: Terrorist Teachings in the Koran, describes four main elements in the Koran and the Sunna (the words and actions of Muhammad) that when combined result in a high probability of Islamic violence.

The first is “An attitude of anger and hate towards non-Muslims.”

This is corroborated by the analysis Dr. Bill Warner in his writings and books on “Political Islam.”

Sixty-four percent of the text of the Koran is about the treatment of “Kafirs” (all non-Muslims). Kafirs are all who refuse to believe that there is only one god, Allah, and that Muhammad is his Prophet. They are frequently also referred to as infidels and by other strong terms. Islamic Law (Sharia) is the codification of the teachings of the Koran and Sunna into a comprehensive set of religious, legal, social, and cultural standards to be obeyed by all Muslims. Sharia sets a standard of sympathetic brotherhood for fellow Muslims but subjects non-Muslims and Muslim dissenters to harsh and unsympathetic standards. Warner describes this phenomenon as “Islamic Ethical Dualism.” Ethical dualism occurs frequently in all civilizations, but in Islam, it is officially approved and enforced by Sharia Law. In most other civilizations, though widely practiced, ethical dualism is generally condemned. The “Golden Rule” of Judeo-Christian ethical system is a good example of a unitary ethical ideal that applies to all of mankind. See Matthew 7:12 of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” The “golden rule” of Islam is to do whatever Muhammad did. Muhammad is called the perfect Muslim example 91 times in the Koran. Muhammad’s ethical rule was to treat other Muslims as brothers and non-Muslims as sub-human enemies.

“Believers, do not choose the infidels rather than the faithful for your friends. Would you give Allah clear evidence against yourselves?”—Koran 4:143.

“Believers, do not seek the Jews or Christians as friends, who have made of your religion a jest and a diversion. Have fear of Allah, if you are true believers.”—Koran 5: 56.

“Muhammad is Allah’s apostle. Those who follow him are ruthless to unbelievers but merciful to one another.”—Koran 48:29.

Koran translations are from N. J. Dawood.

Second, the Koran and Sunna contain “Commands to kill non-Muslims.

“Believers, make war on the infidels who dwell around you. Deal firmly with them. Know that Allah is with the righteous.” Koran 9:123

Don Richardson, author of Secrets of the Koran, found 109 verses in the Koran that urge war on all non-believers. Dr. Bill Warner found that 31 percent of the combined texts of the Koran and Sunna were about Jihad (Holy War) against all non-Muslims. Less the two percent of these texts used “Jihad” in the sense of “spiritual struggle.”

Third, the Koran and Sunna contain “Commands to force Islamic beliefs on non-Muslims” even to the point of death. This is also a clear statement of the doctrine of Islamic supremacy:

“I have been ordered to wage war against mankind until they accept that there is no god but Allah and that they believe I am His Prophet and accept all revelations from me.”—The Prophet Muhammad as quoted in Sahih Muslim Hadith (001,0031)

Fourth, the Koran and Muhammad promised the reward of heaven for violence against non-Muslims.

“Let those who would exchange the life of this world for the hereafter, fight for the cause of Allah; whoever fights for the cause of Allah, whether he dies or triumphs, on him We shall bestow a rich recompense.”—Koran 4:74.

Readers should refer to my Tribune Papers article of August 10, 2016, “Islamic Paradise and Fanatical Jihad,” for more elaborate detail on Islamic Paradise with extensive quotes from Koran chapters 55 and 56. Islamic Paradise is most distinctive in its high emphasis on sexual pleasures for men, of which Jihadic martyrs are the most spectacularly rewarded. The general garden-like description of Paradise in chapters 55 and 56 are remarkably similar to the Persian Zoroastrian Paradise. Evidently this sexual paradise was a highly motivating factor in the success of Muslim armies and still prevails in the literature of modern Muslim suicide attacks. It is also probably a factor in the epidemic of sexual assault crimes by Muslim migrants in Northern Europe.

These four roots of Islamic violence make vetting Muslim immigrants extremely problematic.

We should not sacrifice American national security, public safety, sovereignty, Constitutional government, and cultural traditions to political correctness, multiculturalism, and stealth Jihad.