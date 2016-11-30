Christmas Greens Market at Clem’s Cabin

The Merry Christmas Greens Market will be held on December 3 and 10 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Clem’s Cabin, 1000 Hendersonville Road.

The French Broad River Garden Club Foundation invites the public to their annual Merry Christmas Greens Market. Inspired by the conservation efforts and craftsmanship of local residents, the Market will once again showcase handmade wreaths, garlands, centerpieces, hand-crafted wooden bowls and toys, baskets, pottery, baked goods and other unique gifts for the holiday season. Influenced by the French Broad River Garden Club Foundation’s mission of environmental and horticultural education and practices, the Greens Market fulfills our mission by promoting conservation and sustainable use of our natural resources in Western North Carolina. The Greens Market will be open on Saturday December 3rd and 10th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Clem’s Cabin, 1000 Hendersonville Road in South Asheville. For more information and directions, please visit http://www.fbrgc.org/home.html. Email greensmarket@fbrgc.org to be added to our email list.

All proceeds from the Greens Market will go towards horticultural and environmental scholarships for students attending local institutions of higher education. fbrgcf.org