An Old Fashioned Dickens in The Village Festival

Historic Biltmore Village celebrates Christmas December 2-3, with tree lighting, carolers, and a special visit from Santa. This Friday night at 6:00 pm, over 1000 luminaries will line the streets of Historic Biltmore Village to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree which stands in the center of Biltmore Village. The event will feature the choirs from Vance Elementary and Asheville High School. There will also be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Along with the traditional freshly roasted chestnuts and horse drawn carriage rides through the Village, this is a great event for the whole family to enjoy, and start the holiday season together.
Register early to win one of the many gifts to be given away the night of the event and on our website at www.historicbiltmorevillage.com/events.
Friday night monetary donations will be accepted to Meals on Wheels.
Saturday from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm there will be strolling carolers dressed in period costumes, musicians, and other lively holiday entertainment. The Montford Park players will be on hand to entertain.
Some stores will observe extended holiday hours and will be serving festive treats throughout the weekend. “Dickens in the Village” is sponsored by Oppenheimer, Olde World Christmas Shoppe, Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farms, Total Lawn Care, Biltmore Property Group, in addition to the members of Historic Biltmore Village Partnership.
