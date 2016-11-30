An Old Fashioned Dickens in The Village Festival

Friday night monetary donations will be accepted to Meals on Wheels.

Saturday from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm there will be strolling carolers dressed in period costumes, musicians, and other lively holiday entertainment. The Montford Park players will be on hand to entertain.

Some stores will observe extended holiday hours and will be serving festive treats throughout the weekend. “Dickens in the Village” is sponsored by Oppenheimer, Olde World Christmas Shoppe, Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farms, Total Lawn Care, Biltmore Property Group, in addition to the members of Historic Biltmore Village Partnership.

Photos by Colby Rabon.