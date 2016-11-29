Twilight Tours of the Smith-McDowell House

On Friday, December 2, 2016, the Western North Carolina Historical Association presents a special evening of Victorian Christmas Twilight Tours at Asheville’s historic Smith-McDowell House (circa 1840). Highlighting the Smith-McDowell House’s beautiful holiday decorations and the theme of Clement Moore’s famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a special evening of tours will explore the celebration of Christmas during the nineteenth century.

Six rooms of the Smith-McDowell House representing the 1840s-1890s will be on display with costumed interpreters describing the evolution of Clement Moore’s poem through the nineteenth century. While written to entertain children, guests will learn how Moore’s poem became a Christmas season tradition and influenced generations of family celebrations. Light refreshments will be served along with a guided exhibit of vintage Victorian Christmas decorations.

This is a unique time to visit the Smith-McDowell House, which is not open to the public at night any other time during the year. Reservations for the 50-minute tour are required and can be made by calling the Smith-McDowell House at 828-253-9231 or by visiting www.wnchistory.org. Tours are scheduled at 15 minute intervals from 6:00pm-8:30pm. Ticket prices: $20.00 for WNCHA members, $25.00 for General Public.

The Smith-McDowell house is open to the public Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. The House is decorated for the season and guests are encouraged to visit during those hours to see the Victorian Christmas Decorations now until January 6 for a general admission price of $9.