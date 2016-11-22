“Tis the Season” Holiday Band Concert

The Hendersonville Community Band will perform its annual holiday concert at 3pm on Sunday, Dec.4 at the Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall in Flat Rock. The 75 member all volunteer band is directed by Winford Franklin.

After a very warm summer, this holiday season ushers in some cooler but welcoming warm season spirits as a send off for the upcoming holidays. The concert will offer selections to help you and your family experience the joys of winter festivities.

Among the selections to be performed are “A Festive Christmas”, a medley of traditional carols, by Kenny Bierschenk; a lively version of “Jingle Bells” arr. by Arthur Harris; “ O Tannenbaum” arr. by Arthur Harris; “A Christmas Celebration” by Kenny Bierschenk; “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Gustov Holst; “Christmas Recollections” arr. by John Edmondson; “Up on a Housetop” arr. by Jeff Simmons; “Symphonic Prelude on Adeste Fidelis” arr. by Claude T. Smith; “Candlefight Carol by John Rutter; “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” arr. by Larry Kerchner; “It’s Christmas!”, a medley with a sing-a-Long, arr. by Warren Barker; our own Dixieland Band will delight the audience with “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks; and a rousing march by John Philip Sousa “Stars and Stripes for Christmas” among other familiar selections.

This concert presentation will surely delight both young and old and leave everyone humming all the way home.

Tickets for the concert are $10 for adults, students are admitted free and may be purchased from any band member, the Hendersonville Visitors Center, the Crate in Laurel Park and at the door before the concert. No reservations needed, it is open seating and plenty of accessible parking at the performance site.

For more information, visit www.hcbmusic.com or call 828-692-8801.