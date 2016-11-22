The Muslim Brotherhood Plan to Dominate North America

By Mike Scruggs- Rep Keith Ellison (D, MN) was the first Muslim to be elected to the U.S. Congress and was sworn into office using a Koran in 2007. Ellison was a follower of Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam but in recent years converted to orthodox Sunni Islam. He has been a strong supporter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and CAIR and associated Muslim Brotherhood (MB) members have generously supported his political campaigns. The huge Somali refugee population placed in Minneapolis by the State Department and the HHS Refugee Resettlement Department is his strongest constituency. On November 19, he announced his candidacy for Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, replacing Donna Brazile. Ellison has already received the endorsement of Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Harry Reid, Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, new Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, and 10 other Congress members. Ellison is known even in the Democratic Party as radical in his pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel views. However, the Democrats may be too addicted to laundered Arab-oil campaign contributions to put up much resistance to Ellison as DNC Chairman. I agree with Frank Gaffney, President of the Center for Security Policy. Ellison would be the first Muslim Brotherhood DNC Chairman. Ellison does have some competition, including former DNC Chairman Howard Dean. The radicalization of the Democratic Party makes it imperative that ordinary American voters know the truth about Islam, the Muslim Brotherhood, and CAIR.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the most powerful political organization in the world. Its motto is “Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.” Their modern operating philosophy is often called “Civilization” Jihad or stealth Jihad. They typically work by deception and subversion until they are strong enough to take power and enforce their dominance by the sword. The Hamas terrorist group is essentially their military arm, but they also have considerable influence over al-Qaeda and are connected to ISIS. Oil money, especially from Saudi Arabia and Qatar is one of their most powerful resources for propaganda, bribery, and corrupting political, civil, education, business, and even church leaders.

The words of many American political and academic leaders indicate that their understanding of radical Islam is extremely flawed and heavily influenced by the deceptive propaganda of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR. More than a score of Muslim Brotherhood front organizations, such as CAIR, are involved in promulgating subversive disinformation and deception and providing financial support to Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood on the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations was embarrassing, but the Obama Administration’s deliberate blindness to the connection between the Medina Islamic doctrine of Jihad and terrorism has severely handicapped American national security. Against the stealth Jihad of the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and a score of other Brotherhood front organizations, the Obama Administration’s dedication to mindless multiculturalism and political correctness has left us nearly defenseless.

Besides the huge advantage of enormous sums of Saudi, Qatar, and other Arab-Muslim oil-money, Muslim Brotherhood infiltration into critical American institutions has been considerably enabled by the advance of post-Christian philosophies such as multiculturalism, relativism, and postmodernism. These errant philosophies have generally been endorsed and reinforced by public and university education. In addition, political correctness has tightened the chains around analytical thinking and free speech, making defense against outrageous lies and subversion difficult.

One of the principal objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood and the allied Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the United Nations has been to criminalize “Islamo-phobia” or any criticism or presentation of unfavorable data on Islam. Many European Union countries have already tragically weakened their resistance to Islamic Civilization Warfare and ultimate surrender to Islam and Sharia Law by adopting Islamo-phobia laws.

Many in the FBI, CIA, and other U.S. intelligence agencies had long been aware of the dangerous ongoing infiltration of American society by those who intend to destroy it. However, their reports were not well received by higher political leadership levels that continued to embrace a counterfactual understanding of radical Islam. There was a breakthrough in 2004, however, when The FBI’s Washington Field Office discovered a basement filled with Muslim Brotherhood documents and plans in an Annandale, Virginia, home following a suspicious videotaping of the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. In addition, the September 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial provided boxes of incriminating evidence that CAIR, the leading Muslim Brotherhood front organization, was raising funds for Hamas terrorist activities. Six members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sent to prison. Many Muslim Brotherhood front organizations including CAIR, ISNA, and NAIT were listed as un-indicted co-conspirators.

One of the documents discovered in the Annandale FBI raid was an “Explanatory Memorandum” on general strategic goals for the Muslim Brotherhood in North America that had been adopted by the North American Islamic Shura Council (highest consultative body) in 1987. Written by Mohamed Akram (a.k.a. Mohamed Adlouni) on May 19, 1991, the “Explanatory Memorandum” contains several alarming seditious statements.

The overall purpose is described as “[The] Establishment of Islam in North America, meaning establishing an effective and stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims’ causes domestically and globally… and supports the global Islamic state, wherever it is.”

“[T]he Movement must plan and struggle to obtain ’the keys’ and the tools of this process in carry[ing] out this grand mission as a ‘Civilization Jihadist’ responsibility, which lies on the shoulders of Muslims and—on top of them—the Muslim Brotherhood in this country.”

“The process of settlement is a “Civilization-Jihadist Process with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their [own] hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. Without this level of understanding, we are not up to this challenge and have not prepared ourselves for Jihad yet. It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes, and there is no escape from that destiny except for those who choose to slack. But, would the slackers and Mujahedeen [Holy Warriors] be equal?”

A CAIR Strategy paper dated January 13, 2007, obtained by clandestine methods, indicated that CAIR claimed 60,000 members and influence over about 75,000 adults. Since CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) are virtually synonymous, this may approximate Muslim Brotherhood members and associated females in the U.S. and Canada. Neither CAIR, the driving front organization for the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S., nor the Muslim Brotherhood publishes membership lists.

The Muslim Brotherhood plan to dominate North America has five phases.

The first phase is to establish Muslim institutions and implant key MB leadership on a very discreet or secret basis.

The second phase is to gradually escalate the visibility of Muslim influence in society by gaining public sympathy and recognition by government, religious, and academic institutions. This includes infiltration of various levels and sectors of the government, including the Armed Forces. The final part of this phase is forming a secret shadow government within the government.

Phase three is now in progress. It is to escalate their demands using mass media and the influence of infiltrated government, educational, and religious organizations.

Phase four is open confrontation with government through political pressure and mass demonstrations. This phase includes training in the use of weapons both at home and abroad.

Phase five is to seize power and establish an Islamic nation. The U.S. Constitution and system of laws would be replaced by Sharia and institutionalized Muslim dominance over American culture, religion, and the economy.

Co-opting American political leadership by relentless propaganda and misinformation on the nature of Islam is a major strategy for MB success. They have been so successful at this that FBI and CIA reports contrary to the counterfactual propaganda image of Islam as “a religion of peace and tolerance hijacked by a few radicals” were not welcomed by top levels of the Bush Administration, and especially the Obama Administration.

Subverting the U.S. educational system is a major MB goal.

Their plan takes advantage of the slavish American media and academic preoccupation with multiculturalism, diversity, tolerance, and political correctness. This even includes controlling the language of the debate, eliminating terms like “terrorism.” Considerable emphasis is placed on infiltrating and neutralizing American religious institutions! The most vulnerable are those whose doctrinal standards have eroded to accommodate universalism and theological pluralism. Few insurgencies in history have been so generously endowed with financial power to influence and infiltrate a nation’s economy, educational systems, media, and government.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Unfortunately, the hostile, atrocious activities of the radical, political wing of Islamic believers is dominating much of the world’s attention. This column points that out. There are also millions of Muslims who do not hold to these strict, radical beliefs, but until the reform movement within Islam is able to gain strength, we need to be acutely aware of the radical’s influence and infiltration.

Mike Scruggs, Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

