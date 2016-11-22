Team Trump: Serious and satirical roundup of who might be ‘In like Flynn’

By Pete Zamplas- Donald Trump is steadily building a Team Trump, blending strong conservatives such as immigration-law enforcer Sen. Jeff Sessions as his pick for attorney general and Tea Party hawk U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo to lead the CIA with moderate GOP insider and political peacemaker Reince Priebus as incoming chief of staff.

Trump’s dramatic victory in the presidential election now fuels both serious speculation and fun folly about whom he will surround himself with on his staff, and in the cabinet and other key posts. Many wonder where Trump’s inner circle might have ideological and personality rifts, and where consensus and action best emerges in the Trump Administration.

In an early major move, Pres.-elect Trump last week replaced moderate Chris Christie with solid conservative V.P.-elect Mike Pence as leader of the transition team. Then Trump named GOP National Committee Chr. Reinhold “Reince” Priebus as chief of staff for when Trump takes office Jan. 20. Chief of staff is considered potentially the second most powerful in the country — at least in the executive branch. The chief runs White House political operations and guides other key appointments.

Reports can be dismissed that Trump was misheard at a car rental saying “I’ll go with the (Toyota electric) Prius” bulletproof bus, and instead ending up with 44-year-old Prie-bus smiling at his side. So much for Trump tabbing as chief of staff his elder daughter Ivanka, whom many say is his most trusted adviser of all.

In a jarring move countering polite Priebus’ moderation and caution, Trump anointed bombastic Steve Bannon as chief strategist. Bannon may prove the primary counsel, in any tug of war. Caustic “alt-right” arch conservative Bannon, among Trump’s campaign managers, may follow Karl Rove from election whiz to sharp White House daily strategist and catalyst. Rove, as deputy chief of staff, reportedly wielded the most power in Pres. George W. Bush’s administration. He had Bush’s ear, after masterminding his campaigns.

Rove publicly lashed out at liberals, drawing their ire. Bannon heads the Breitbart website that also ripped GOP establishment leaders as not conservative enough on some issues. They include Speaker Paul Ryan, who is pivotal for replacing Obamacare and other legislative action.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Saturday he was offered a cabinet post, but not one yet that is a good fit for him. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

The first Trump choice for a key administrative post is retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn. He is “In like Flynn” as national security advisor — which does not need Senate approval. Flynn was Defense Intelligence Agency head, until retiring in 2014. He advised Trump on security matters during the campaign. On a light-hearted note, any new national insecurity adviser could be the ghost of nervous-stammering comic Don Knotts.

Senate approval is needed for cabinet posts such as attorney general (A.G.) and CIA director. The GOP has the votes for the required simple majority, though Democrats are apt to parade their rips of candidates in confirmation hearings.

Trump is going with Jefferson Beauregard “Jeff” Sessions of Alabama, the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump for president, for A.G. He matches Trump’s age of 70 as of Christmas Eve. Sessions is very strict about enforcing immigration laws, a key tenet of Trump’s campaign.

Pompeo of Kansas, Trump’s choice for CIA director, also has a birthday next month. He turns 53. The Harvard law grad was tops in his class at West Point and is hailed as a sharp tactician.

Rudy Giuliani, familiar as a Fox TV regular, is seen as a shoe-in for a key post. He could fight ISIS and other terror groups, as Homeland Security head or secretary of state. The former New York City mayor and prosecutor was passed over as attorney general. The staunch campaigner for Trump introduced him at a packed rally in Asheville.

John Bolton like Giuliani is very hawkish and outspoken about various threats in the Middle East, and also from Russia and China. The former ambassador to the U.N. in the second Bush presidency is deemed among contenders for State, after losing out to Flynn as security advisor.

Whether dreading or relishing these choices, Pres.-elect Trump and closest advisors are shaping the executive branch and our nation’s future.