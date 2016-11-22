HHS ‘Cooks’ Yellowjackets to win title ‘Hunt’ opening Battle of Lexington

By Pete Zamplas- Leon Cooks ran for three scores include a dazzling Houdini escape clincher in a wild-scoring second half, as Hendersonville Bearcats defeated visiting Lexington Senior 38-35 Friday in a 2A playoff opener.

HHS (9-3) next plays at Surry Central (11-1) Friday, venturing toward Virginia to Dobson which has North Carolina’s largest family-owned winery. Surry is seeded higher — second versus third for HHS, in the West 2A Region.

The victor plays the winner of unbeaten top seed Reidsville (12-0) — which crushed Madison 64-7 — or else HHS fierce rival Mountain Heritage (11-1), which won by 10 Friday. HHS nearly got a second home playoff, as historic rival Polk County (5-7) led Surry much of the way before losing 28-21 Friday.

Leon Cooks (10) slithers through the defense Friday for a 52-yard, clinching score. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

West Henderson (4-8), the other Henderson County team in the postseason, bowed out 59-0 at 2AA top-seeded South Point (8-4) to conclude its Jekyl and Hyde season.

Sixth seed Lexington (5-6) displayed much of HHS’ own lethal combo of size and speed. The teams combined for seven touchdowns in the second half. Lexington’s three were all in the final stanza.

The game turned as HHS shut out the visitors in the third, pulling away with Lexington then creeping closer in a see-saw final quarter but unable to retake the lead. The Bearcats scored more consistently with two TDs each in the third and fourth quarters.

Yellowjackets made three first-half picks. But in the game’s most decisive aspect, they could not contain HHS brutal running even more than speed. This game was won in the trenches with gutty running of super soph tailback Ty’rese Hunt, the burly workhorse, and senior Leon Cooks who plays mostly at receiver. HHS gained nearly twice the yardage (283-152) on nearly the same tries (39 vs. 37).

Super soph Ty’rese Hunt rushed for 115 yards. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

With bullish tenacity “we turned four-yard runs into 10-yard gains — especially in the fourth quarter” when wearing down the foes, victorious head coach Jim Sosebee said. As always, a key was “persevering” when down and gaining supremacy.

Hunt pounded for 115 yards on 19 carries — averaging six yards. He bulled ahead, dragging defenders. He often initiated contact — loud enough, one imagined, for wildlife firefighters to hear dozens of miles away.

Cooks run totaled 212 yards from scrimmage, helped in the return game, and also punished tacklers as well as eluding them. He rushed for 85 yards — averaging 12 — and scored on three of his seven carries. He also caught four passes for 127 yards (32 ypc.).

Cooks made two spectacular runs. The first was after catching Bud Williford’s pass. Cooks advanced 20 more yards, with a bevy of moves. He slid by a defender. He spun around the second Jacket, while shoving him down. He then hopped out of a futile ankle tackle. When finally stopped, Cooks surged forward to the six-yard-line. That set up senior Drew Eudy’s eventual 22-yard field goal, for the first HHS lead at 10-7.

Cooks saved the best for last — a sizzling 52-yard rushing insurance TD run that seemed to cover twice that distance. He seemed trapped on his left side for a big loss by four Jackets. But he raced around them, to the right hash mark. He then cut upfield. He twisted through by four more Jackets. Once he zoomed through a “crease,” he saw daylight and realized he could score, he told The Tribune. He veered right, to sprint untouched down the sideline and into the end zone.

Williford rumbled 18 yards for the first HHS score, on a quarterback draw. He stiff-armed a foe, en route. He threw for 226 yards, completing 16 of 23 passes. Usual Top Cat weapon Tykel Landrum, fellow junior, got a pitch and ran eight yards on a sweep to cap a 15-play drive and open second-half scoring.

Such plays made the visitors feel as deeply blue as are their uniforms — Florida Gator blue pants and jerseys with red-orange helmets, instead of true Yellowjacket shades.

Landrum led WNC with nearly 1200 receiving yards in the regular season, and was third with 69 catches. He has an area-best 11 interceptions this year. He is also quick to the ball, and finishes tackles. Landrum led HHS with 10 solo tackles Friday.

A pivotal Bearcat in a cast of stars is Cole McMurray, who wore a heavy cast over his broken arm. The linebacker made nine solo tackles, and a sack.

Blaine Sharpe also sparkled in his first game back from injury, after missing two games with an ACL tear. He said it was very rewarding to get back in action. Sharpe (6-2, 275) and fellow big D-lineman Tyrese Cauley (6-3, 250) combined for 17 tackles (11 solo) with five for losses. They terrorize offenses with strength and speed. Sharpe twice ran down Lexington main back Jayron Roberts, far downfield. Cauley is among four Cats with “Ty” in first names — Tyrese Cauley, Ty’rese Hunt, Tykel Landrum and Taerek (“Tie-reek”) Daniel.

Landrum said he felt “nervous” amidst the close, lower-scoring first half and at the break, but more in stride in the second half as scoring opened up and he sensed victory.

Kicker Eudy, a senior, said seniors told others at halftime they refused for this to be their finale. “We were sleeping in the first half, but more intense in the second half” when he feels rugged play was fueled in part by teammates on the sidelines and fans rooting them on.

Lexington slippery QB Saafir Craven both scored and threw for a TD — to his brother Adrian Craven. Roberts ran hard for the game’s opening score, and Lexington’s next TD as the visitors led 14-10 at halftime. His success was more sporadic in the second half.

A reflection of Bearcat dominance and intensity was when Roberts tried to hurdle fiery defenders Cooks and Jon Salguero while on a late run. Earlier, Landrum zoomed out of bounds then hurdled the home bench when still in full tilt. But Roberts did not leap high enough to go over his barrier. Instead, the Cat duo converged into a wall to smash Roberts down and out of bounds.

Salguero promptly hovered over Roberts, gesturing and letting him know who won that battle. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. But it was clear the Bearcats were even more aggressive, and hungrier for victory.