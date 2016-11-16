The Tide of a Great Battle Has Turned

By Mike Scruggs- By the Grace of God, Donald Trump should be inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20, 2017. There were many constituencies that went into the makeup of Trump’s electoral victory. Among the most prominent was the predominantly white blue-collar and lower middle class working families that had been largely lost to establishment Republican candidates, since Reagan brought them out in massive numbers in 1980 and 1984. Thereafter the Republican Party began to drift back to its big-business-crony capitalism Whig roots. It should be clear that the future of the Republican Party rests with both the rewards of free enterprise and the hard work and patriotism of American workers. The misguided globalism and terrible neglect and outright contempt for sensible immigration policies by the Bush and Obama administrations had moved the demographics of the country to near the point of permanent social, economic, cultural, and political insanity.

Trump also won more support from Blacks and various Hispanic constituencies than the campaigns of Romney or McCain. It’s the jobs, stupid! Informed Black and legal Hispanic workers want more and better paying jobs, not more welfare! I look for Black and Hispanic voters to begin moving away from the Welfare Party to a new Republican Jobs Party that measures success by both how well American businesses and how well American workers are doing.

The American people also owe an immense debt of gratitude to the 81 percent of Evangelical voters that voted for Trump. American Christians and many Jews are fed up with having their faith treated as ignorant, destructive, and irrelevant. If you believe there is an almighty and just God that governs the affairs of nature, men, and eternity by Divine Providence or direct intervention according to His Will, then the Faith of Our Fathers is the most relevant of all human issues. Ignoring the laws of God found in both scripture and nature is suicidal social, economic, cultural, and political insanity.

Trump and his supporters have won a great battle for every American, although many who will benefit are still deceived by the relentless propaganda of those who are blind to truth and are ungoverned by any moral compass outside of shamefully narrow self interests.

Trump and the American people, however, have many battles left before them to make America safe and great again.

In my November 2-3 Tribune and Times Examiner article, I expressed the long-held fear that the globalist-leftist coalition represented by the Obama Administration, the Clintons, and the Never-Trump cheap-labor and globalist establishment Republicans might try to overthrow the election of Donald Trump, setting the political stage for enabling an indefinite extension of near absolutist Obama power.

“If you look what Obama has been doing for eight years, it is easy to develop strong suspicions that he is going for an unelected takeover of the U.S. government through martial law and possibly the Federal Court System.”

I mentioned in that article Obama’s disregard for both the Constitution and Congress in trying to rule by administrative fiat and the fact that both his immigration policies and refugee resettlement policies were primarily geared to making a permanent leftward shift in the voting electorate. I also mentioned his degrading of U.S. military strength, morale, and preparedness to dangerously low levels. Many Obama initiatives in the military have been blatant degradations of Christian religious liberties and traditions. He has also allowed alarming levels of Muslim Brotherhood infiltration into national security and intelligence organizations, whereas the Muslim Brotherhood is known to have a detailed strategic plan to undermine American culture, overthrow Constitutional government, and impose Sharia Law on the American people.

Dr. Walid Phares, a Middle East and foreign policy advisor to the Trump Campaign, told Fox News on Veterans Day that Trump intends to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its primary U.S. front organization, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as terrorist organizations. CAIR is (so far) an unindicted co-conspirator in raising millions of dollars for the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, to attack targets in Israel. The election of Barack Obama, just after a 2008 trial that convicted several Muslim Brotherhood members associated with CAIR of funding terrorism, may have disabled any official indictment of CAIR.

CAIR fronts itself as a Muslim civil rights advocacy organization, but it is really the lead organizational structure for the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been principal financial resources for CAIR. Saudi Arabia has been somewhat cautious about the Muslim Brotherhood in the last few years, because the Saudi Royal family is wary of possible Brotherhood interest in overthrowing them. Qatar has recently become a more aggressive supporter of Muslim Brotherhood Civilization Jihad. According to Wikileaks email analysis, both Saudi Arabia and Qatar are active financial contributors to both ISIS and illegally to the Hillary Clinton campaign, probably via Clinton Foundation money-laundering.

CAIR’s and thus the Muslim Brotherhood’s main headquarters is located only about three blocks from the U.S. Capitol Building. The Brotherhood (Ikhwan) has many U.S. and Canadian front organizations. The five most dangerous are considered to be: The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA); the Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA); CAIR itself, primarily for propaganda, disinformation, and stealth Jihad; the Islamic Society of North American (ISNA), the largest; and the Muslim Student Association (MSA), in which Hillary Clinton’s closest advisor and influential assistant, Huma Abedin, was a student officer. There are at least 24 more, including the powerful North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), which seduces financial and educational institutions with billions of dollars in Sharia Finance and university department grants.

Within 24 hours of Trump’s going over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the Presidency, obviously orchestrated “Stop Trump” demonstrations began in U.S. cities. There is even a rash of arson across Western North Carolina’s national forests. The Muslim Brotherhood’s many front organizations, billionaire anti-American George Soros, Black Lives Matter (Brotherhood financed), and LGBT leadership have been heavily involved. A Philadelphia help-wanted publication offered $15 to $18 per hour for “Stop Trump” full or part time employment.

These demonstrations seem to be causing further backlash against the Left by most Americans, but, of course, the Establishment Media are transfixed and probably hopeful about them. President Obama is threatening martial law to stop them. This worries me a great deal, because it is exactly the first step I believe he would make to stop Trump and effectively extend his presidency indefinitely with the help of come miscreant judges either dedicated to the Leftist agenda or bribed or blackmailed to do the combined will of the Left and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Few Americans know how dangerous the Muslim Brotherhood is to U.S. national security, public safety, and the survival of Christianity and Constitutional government. We won a major battle on November 8 with the election of Donald Trump. But he has not yet been inaugurated, and there will be many battles in Congress to come.

I am not at all upset that Reince Priebus has been made Trump’s Chief of Staff. He was once the very symbol of the Republican establishment. But in the end, he bucked the establishment and helped Trump and thereby the American people and provided a real future for a new Republican Party. He has won his battle honors in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It would be unworthy of Trump not to honor his hard work, loyalty, and success. There will be plenty of tested conservatives in the Trump Cabinet.

Trump is basically conservative, populist, and nationalist (not globalist). He is also pragmatic in these overall principles. He has the potential to be a truly great President according to these principles. But the dangers, the plots, and the obstacles are also great. Let us all for the sake of our country pray in earnest for the safety and success of Donald Trump, his family, and his advisors. We are all in the hands of a just and beneficent Providence. A single sparrow does not fall to the ground outside of our Father’s knowledge and will. Soli Deo Gloria.