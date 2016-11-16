Derin Togar gives Opera Recital at All Souls Cathedral

Derin Togar poses with Janis Bryant following her opera recital last Sunday afternoon at All Souls Cathedral in Biltmore Village. Derin was Bryant’s voice student here in Asheville, when Derin was learning how to sing in her high school years at Asheville High School. The cathedral was the perfect sound setting for some of her favorites which included La Boheme, Die Fledermaus, Fiddler on the Roof and others. Singing has taken the young lady all over the country, and abroad, mostly in Turkey. Her operatic voice has one thinking she focuses mostly on opera, but interestingly enough, her background has been primarily with pop music. This was her first opera recital in ten years, and a fund raiser for a scholarship fund for young singers in this area. Derin Togar is the daughter of Nancy and Tunc Togar of Asheville and lives with her husband here in Asheville. She is currently employed with Togar Rugs of Arden.