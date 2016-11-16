2016 VIP Awards Banquet

VIPs (Volunteers in Partnership) who were recently promoted within the Volunteer Program. From Left to Right: Diana Williams (presenting the awards) and recipients Robert Cage, John Downs, William Sabin, Jennifer Cairnes

Special to the Tribune- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) hosted their annual banquet on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Elks Lodge in Hendersonville. Close to 100 people were in attendance including VIPs and their family, Sheriff McDonald, members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Command Team and other Sheriff’s Office representatives.

VIP Director Dale Coerver opened the evening with the Pledge of Allegiance and summarized a few of the many accomplishments the VIPs have made in the past year. Detention Center Reception, Radar Trailer, and most recently, Animal Enforcement (cat trap/administrative support) have been added to the list of VIP responsibilities within the last twelve months. Other accomplishments included a relocation of headquarters from the Blue Ridge Mall to the Henderson County Detention Center building, new recruitment efforts yielding a healthy number of new members, and the creation of the monthly VIP newsletter.

Major Frank Stout gave remarks and expressed his appreciation for all the VIPs do for the Sheriff’s Office. He specifically thanked the volunteers for their work ethic and willingness to step up and assist with whatever they are called to do.

Sheriff Charles McDonald was the main speaker for the evening. He thanked the volunteers for being an integral part of achieving his vision for the Sheriff’s Office. He affirmed that the VIPs do not do busy work; the responsibilities they have been given are tasks that must be done. The services provided by the VIPs allows sworn personnel to better serve the public, creating a stronger and more comprehensive law enforcement presence in Henderson County.

Congratulations to the following award recipients:

Promotion to Senior Officer:

Robert Cage, John Downs, William Sabin and Jennifer Cairnes

These individuals have volunteered to take on more responsibility over their shifts in the Judicial Courthouse. Diana Williams assisted with the presentation of plaques and collar insignia.

Barry Fleisher – Outstanding Performance Award

This is the second time in VIP history this award has been given. Danny Livingston presented this award in recognition of VIP Fleisher’s willingness to serve in multiple VIP divisions and his enthusiasm for training new VIPs.

Pam Campbell – 2016 Rookie of the Year

In her first year as a VIP, Pam Campbell has helped modernize some of the VIP record keeping systems, assisted with the move from the office in the Blue Ridge Mall to the new VIP office in the Detention Center, and provided administrative support for a number of projects for the Sheriff’s Office. Tom Williams presented VIP Campbell with her award.

Steve Campbell – 2016 Volunteer of the Year

Steve Campbell has taken on major responsibilities in the Traffic and Speed Trailer areas, as well as helped to kick off the new VIP Detention Reception assignment. He also plays an integral role in the creation of the informative and engaging monthly VIP newsletter. Dale Coerver and Tom Williams presented VIP Campbell with his well-deserved award.

In 2015, the VIPs contributed 19,600 volunteer hours in Henderson County. This represents a value of $397,000 of savings to taxpayers. So far in 2016, the VIPs have contributed 18,600 hours with a projected amount of 24,700 hours to be reached by the end of the year. VIP Director Dale Coerver predicts that value will exceed half a million dollars of savings to Henderson County taxpayers.

The Volunteers in Partnership Program was established in 1995, and since its inception has provided more than eight million dollars of value to the county. Currently the program includes 87 VIPs, with 27 of those individuals having joined the program in the past year. Some of the VIP assignments include postings at the Judicial and Historic courthouses, Traffic Control, Funeral Escorts, Car Patrol, Fingerprinting, Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center Reception, Meals on Wheels, and more. Sheriff McDonald would like to continue to expand the VIPs’ areas of responsibility and continue to enhance the services provided to the community.

For this reason, the VIPs are always looking for new members to join their team. No law enforcement experience is necessary and volunteers are only required to work in at least one shift per week (4-4.5 hours). Uniforms, equipment and necessary training are all provided to participating volunteers.

If you would like to make a positive difference in the community by joining the team of VIPs, contact the VIP Office at (828) 698-5055. Visit http://www.hendersoncountync.org/sheriff/vip.html and follow the VIPs on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hcsovip/) for more information.