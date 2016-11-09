Sheriff McDonald Promotes Deputies

On Thursday, November 3, 2016, Sheriff Charles McDonald held a ceremony to honor individuals who have recently been promoted within the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony recognized deputies from the rank of Corporal through the rank of Major and was held in the Bo Thomas auditorium at Blue Ridge Community College. The invocation was delivered by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain James Spence and Cadet Aaron Speyer led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sheriff McDonald delivered the key note address and spoke on the sacrifice of leadership.

“This evening is special because the men and women being honored have chosen to step forward and take on greater responsibilities, not only in their own lives, but in the lives of others,” said the Sheriff. “In a time when institutions and positions of authority are being challenged and attacked daily, when people tend to shy away from righteous conflict and defending what is decent and good; many people choose to stay safe and hide in the shadows. They avoid the call to leadership. The deputies and detention officers who have accepted promotion have chosen what is noble in accepting the challenges of leadership at the next level.” Sheriff McDonald explained the rigors of the Sheriff’s Office promotional process and expounded upon the traits of a good leader.

Family and friends joined the honorees onstage as the Oath of Office was administered by District Court Judge Peter Knight. Sheriff McDonald presented each honoree with his or her badge followed by closing remarks by Chief Deputy Jason Brown. Fellowship and refreshments followed the ceremony.

Congratulations to the following deputies who were honored at the ceremony:

Major

Steve Carter

Captain

Benjamin Bryant

Allan Carroll Corthell

Chris Denny

Lieutenant

Andrew Anderson

Tim Fuss

Vanesa Gilbert

Jim McClelland

Neil McDonald

Sergeant

Kenneth Clamser

Gerald Hartline

Sonya Matthews

Jake McMurray

Cecilia Rossell

Jordan Warren

Corporal

Jesse Blankenship

Stephanie Cantwell

Jason Capps

Brandon Corn

Cory Justus

Aaron Lisenbee

Jonathan Tankersley

“I am proud of the men and women who have accepted the challenges of leadership in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and in their community,” said Sheriff McDonald. “They have already sacrificed much to be where they are as leaders now. I believe that they have taken stock of the challenges that lay ahead of them and that they each aspire to be the best leader that they can be. It is indeed a noble commitment and we fully support each of them.”