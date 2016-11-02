Will It Be Trump or Constitutional Crisis?

By Mike Scruggs- I am writing this article on Sunday evening, October 30, 2016. As I write, new developments regarding the reopening of the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails on her private computer server and those of her staff are rapidly changing the political environment for the Presidential Election. At the same time, many more Wikileaks and discoveries from Judicial Watch are raising serious questions about the integrity of Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, and members of Clinton’s State Department and campaign staff.

Rumors are flying based on this new information, which has expanded the investigation from about 50,000 to 650,000 emails. At the center of the new email crisis are the emails found on the phones of Clinton’s closest confidant and assistant in both the State Department and the Clinton campaign, Huma Abedin, and her estranged husband, former Democrat Congressman, Anthony Wiener. Four networks have mentioned rumors that Hillary Clinton might resign from her campaign for the presidency on Tuesday.

I have mentioned Huma Abedin’s connection with the Muslim Brotherhood in at least three recent articles. In my October 19 article, I covered the widespread discontent among the approximately 100 FBI agents who had worked on the investigation of Clinton’s emails. They almost unanimously believed their investigation had unearthed more than enough evidence for the Department of Justice to bring the case to a Federal Grand Jury. FBI Director James Comey had for reasons yet unclear decided against such an indictment. Hence the FBI has been in a state of turmoil, threatening potentially explosive rebellion. This may have been the the reason Comey wrote Congressional Committee chairs notifying them of his reopening of the Clinton investigation. Attorney General Loretta Lynch opposed both Comey’s notice to Congressional leaders and his reopening of the investigation. President Obama has been implicated in several emails, raising the possible consequences to national crisis.

Between new Wikileaks, new inquiries by Judicial Watch, and reopening the first FBI investigation of Clinton, there are widening and deepening indications of serious corruption throughout the Obama Administration, but especially the State Department, the Justice Department, Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Directorates. Much of this obviously involves bribery using huge Clinton Foundation funds acquired from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco. It is also doubtful whether the scandalous Iran Treaty was untouched by Clinton Foundation money laundering. Much of this corruption and dedication to foreign agendas is wrapped around the briberies and blackmails of the Muslim Brotherhood. The scandal of Muslim Brotherhood financial influence could easily spread to both Democrat and Republican members of Congress.

As of Friday, before the Comey news release, Rasmussen Reports had the national presidential race at a dead heat of 45 to 45 percent for Clinton and Trump. Clinton gained two points on Trump as the campaigns and polls of the minor candidates began to collapse. This is a normal phenomenon. Libertarian Gary Johnson’s share of the vote had dropped to only 4 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who is even more liberal than Clinton, has 2 percent. Counting only those most likely to vote, Trump leads Clinton by 49 to 47, with diehard Libertarians and Greens totaling about 3 percent. Clinton has the most to lose by people changing their minds or not voting. A one day survey just released indicated more than one-third of Hillary supporters are less likely to vote for her because of continued Wikileaks and the reopening of the FBI investigation. Normally, I would give Democrats a three percent edge on ground game and their usual voter fraud. With 12 percent of illegal immigrants registered to vote, perhaps I should up that a bit. What Trump has going for him is the superior enthusiasm and loyalty of his core supporters. This edge could be as large as 8 percent by my own calculations. Both Trump and Clinton have strong negatives, but Clinton’s negatives are growing stronger and the lack of enthusiasm of her voters can be seen in her embarrassingly low event turnouts, especially compared with Trump.

As things stand today, Trump should win and possibly by larger margins than the establishment gurus expect. But Hillary’s weaknesses bring in other possibilities. The Democrats could try to remove her and replace her with a person whose liberal positions and connections to corruption are less well known. With a poorly informed electorate, beauty, glib speech, continued extreme (91 percent) media bias (Media Research Center), and a billion dollars in media advertising could win against Trump

The third scenario, which I have long feared was President Obama’s objective all along, is for President Obama or one or more of his appointed judges to declare the election cancelled, annulled, or delayed indefinitely, enabling him to continue in power. If you look what Obama has been doing for eight years, it is easy to develop strong suspicions that he is going for an unelected takeover of the U.S. government through martial law and possibly the Federal Court System.

Consider that Obama’s immigration policy has been primarily geared to changing the electorate by importing new big-government oriented voters or giving amnesty to illegal immigrants. We are already near the crossing point to permanent Leftist power and social and cultural radicalism. Stupid and greedy establishment Republicans gave him a lot of help in voting in more foreign workers and closing their eyes to illegal immigration. Obama’s Republican friends, however, may soon know the ultimate consequences of their actions. If Clinton or Obama is successful, more low-information immigrants equal fewer Republicans and an increasingly anti-business political environment.

A Conquest Communications national survey of 700 voters taken October 2-23 indicated that American voters are not well informed on issues. Of seven categories analyzed, Trump supporters were the best informed on the issues, but only got an average of 43 percent of 23 questions correct. Clinton supporters were the worst informed with only 31 percent. This provides some light on how politicians get away with serving special interests rather than the public interest. Double-talk and false logic work with low information voters.

Obama is also using the corrupt Refugee Resettlement Program to increase leftist-Democrat votes. Under Obama, the immigration and refugee systems are bringing in 240,000 Muslims per year, doubling the Muslim population in his eight years in office. According to Pew Research, they favor Democrats by 70 percent over 11 percent for Republicans. Ninety percent of Muslim refugees are on food stamps, and 76 percent are on Medicaid. Over 51 percent of U.S. Muslims prefer Sharia Law over U.S. Constitutional Law. Hillary Clinton wants to increase Syrian Muslim refugees from 10,000 to 65,000 per year. Almost all of these are Sunni Muslims. What has happened to the 1.7 million Christians in Syria, who ISIS is trying to wipe out?

Since September 11, 2001, the number of mosques in the U.S. has increased 80 percent to 3,000. These mosques are essentially Trojan Horses in the war against American culture and government. Eighty percent of these were financed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or the Muslim Brotherhood. The same 80 percent teach the agenda of radical Islam: Islamic Supremacy, world conquest, Jihad by immigration and the sword, Sharia Law, Sacred Deception, and living by the violent example of their Prophet, Muhammad. These doctrines are imbedded in the Koran and the teachings of Muhammad (Hadiths). Islam is absolutely incompatible with Christianity, Judaism, and freedom.

Consider that while the threat of war and violence is growing around the world, largely due to Muslim violence and aggression, Obama has reduced the strength and fighting capability of our Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines to lower levels than before the Second World War. Military budgets no longer allow for proper training, maintaining skill levels, and sustained operations under wartime conditions. Obama has demoralized our military through social engineering. He devastated our military Chaplain programs by severely limiting religious liberty for Protestants and Catholics and favoring Muslims. His military personnel actions are often blatantly anti-Christian.

He has purged many of the best military officers and is replacing them with politically correct yes-men and yes-women. He has made gender issues more important than combat effectiveness, contrary to almost all study findings.

He has positioned a layer of Muslim Brotherhood screening between intelligence data and top commanders and decision makers, rendering our military intelligence gagged and useless, especially disallowing any suggestion that terrorist activity and the doctrines of Islam have any connection, not to mention the grave compromise of intelligence reporting and operational plans to an organization proven by the FBI in 2004 to have plans to undermine American culture, overthrow Constitutional government, and impose Sharia Law on the American people—The Muslim Brotherhood.

While ISIS has run amok killing thousands of Christians and moderate Shia Muslims in a brutal campaign of genocide, our actions against ISIS, including our use of Air Power, have been nominal, extremely modest, or for show only. The Russians have had to take over of the job of protecting the Christian and Shia Alawite minorities in Syria.

Not only this, but according to Judicial Watch, a Homeland Security whistleblower, and Wikileaks, through Hillary Clinton’s State Department, 3,000 tons of arms were supplied to ISIS through Muslim Brotherhood connections in Qatar and Libya.

Furthermore, President Obama and Hillary Clinton have cooperated with the Organization for Islamic Cooperation in their attempt to outlaw and punish “Islamophobia” in Western countries, including the U.S. This would essentially negate the possibility of resisting Islamic Jihad in the U.S. Let us dare to defend our liberties in these troubling times.