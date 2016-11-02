Curvy Widow: the Musical, at NC Stage

A feisty, fifty-something woman finds herself unexpectedly single in NYC and launches into the dating pool for the first time in thirty years. A dating pool that has evolved over the last two decades to include online profiles, sex websites, and a number and variety of condoms that would lend one to think the slogan “have it your way” is no longer limited to burgers. Imagine a world in which Sex in the City meets the Mary Tyler Moore Show and you’ll find yourself in the world of Curvy Widow.

Curvy Widow is about the exploits of a fifty-something widow whose adventures in the least expected places reveal unexpected truths about life, love, survival and sex. In this sassy, frank and witty musical, Curvy learns the HARD way what it means to start life over in the modern age.

“There are tons of stories about loss and getting back on your feet,” explained composer Drew Brody, “but there was something new in Bobby’s story that I hadn’t come across before. It was so candid, but at the same time so entertaining and ridiculous, all told through the lens of a narrator who was incredibly savvy but also delightfully green in the uncharted territory of middle-aged dating.”

Tony Award Nominee Nancy Opel stars as Curvy. Opel is best known for her Broadway roles in Urinetown, Sunday in the Park with George, Beautiful, and Honeymoon in Vegas (just to name a few of her Broadway credits).

Opel is joined by a cast which includes Andrea Bianchi (off-Broadway: Being Audrey), Laura Dean (Broadway: The Who’s Tommy), Philip Hoffman (Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Cabaret (2014 revival)), MaryAnn Hu (Broadway: South Pacific, Miss Saigon, The King and I (2015 revival)), Christopher Shyer (Broadway: Mamma Mia!; National Tour: Book of Mormon) and Tom Treadwell (Broadway: Annie (1997 revival); National Tour: Bridges of Madison County).

The artistic team includes director Peter Flynn (Broadway: Funny Girl (2002 revival), Chess, On the 20th Century;), choreography by Marcos Santana (Broadway: On Your Feet; Rocky; US Tour and West End: Rock of Ages), musical direction by Andrew Sotomayor (Pasadena Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, Lyric Theater) and orchestrations by Wayne Barker (Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, All About Me, Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance). Joining this creative team is costume designer Brian Hemesath (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas; SNL Digital Shorts, Sesame Street) and local designers Andrew Mannion (set), CJ Barnwell (lights), Matthew Nielson (sound), and Jessica Tandy Kammerud (props). Casting by STEWART/WHITLEY (Broadway: Chicago, Pippin, On The Town and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Where: North Carolina Stage Company, 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville

Dates: Previews: Nov. 2nd – Nov. 11th, Runs Nov. 12th – 20th, 2016

Times: Wednesday-Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM, Select Saturdays at 2:00 PM

Ticket Prices: See website for current ticket prices.

Tickets are available by calling 828-239-0263 or visiting us online at ncstage.org