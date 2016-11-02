Council Discusses Space Programs

By Leslie Kulba- Last Tuesday, city council handled a number of issues addressing the programming of public space downtown. They first heard an update on George Washington Carver Park, located at the eastern foot of the Charlotte Street pedestrian bridge. The staff reports only presented diagrams with the latest lingo on corporate communication. Presenter Dawa Hitch spoke about “growing and improving” the city’s “diverse communication portfolio,” “encouraging a culture of engagement,” a “circle of service,” and a “spectrum of public participation.” Like a Hemingway novel, it took a while to figure out what had happened.

It turns out that the city had chopped some apple trees and one chestnut tree in what is one of the nation’s very first edible parks. It’s a place where volunteers labor and passers-through may partake. The trees were sacrificed by the city to provide overhead lighting to a place characterized by “camping and illicit activities.” More trees would have been felled, had community tension not flared. What’s more, an August threat to cut trees in Montford Park was still fresh on people’s minds.

Parks & Recreation Director Roderick Simmons suggested damage control for the tree and the park, both short- and long-term, and preventive strategies moving forward. One thing the city might do in the future is post notices, like the red-Z zoning signs, to notify neighbors of impending landscape changes.

City Manager Gary Jackson said lessons were learned from the incident. The city has a procedure in place. Its pragmatic steps, he said, are well-known; they just weren’t executed in this instance. Councilwoman Julie Mayfield asked that the city not be too “hidebound” over the situation, getting wrapped up in the usual pitfalls of corrective action, like “documenting communication plans” ad nauseam. The process in-place isn’t difficult. Staff needs only be more committed to it.

Breaking with standard procedures for the Presentations and Reports portion of the meeting, Mayor Esther Manheimer opened the floor for comment. Darcel Eddins, executive director of the Bountiful Cities Project of the American Community Garden Association, said no work order had been issued for chopping down the trees, but commended Simmons for accepting accountability. She added that whenever her organization tries to get a work order from the city, they can expect a lot of red tape. The park’s volunteers, she said, felt shafted.

Dawn Nelson complained about city staff. She had raves for city council and for the citizens of Asheville. “And then there’s staff,” she said on a down note. “And that seems to be a very dark and impenetrable place to get to, and things disappear in a welter of process, PowerPoint, and best practices.” She complained the people don’t have “access.”

Councilman Gordon Smith, after giving a tribute to the park’s namesake, responded much like the Buncombe County Commissioners had eaten crow when they repealed disastrous amendments to the animal ordinance. The unfortunate event could, he said, mark a turning point, a springboard for future improvements. It has, after all, encouraged institutionalizing values in the city organization and the flourishing of partnerships. As the city moves forward with its Food Policy, maximizing resources and voluntarism, people may look back and say, “’This is the moment.’”

In Other Business –

Assistant City Manager Paul Fetherston presented city council with proposed changes to the UDO that would regulate public space downtown. The city first got serious about managing activity on the sidewalks in 2014 when the police department developed a safety plan. That was followed by the city entering into a study of busking and illegal sidewalk vending. The work resulted in a recommendation for two high-impact street performance areas, or zones of limited busking.

One of the areas was the sidewalk in front of the old Woolworth building, and the other was the plaza by the Flat Iron Sculpture. Both are on Battery Park. The new ordinance would prohibit more than one audible street player from performing at a time within a 120-foot radius of those epicenters. The perimeters of the areas will be marked on the sidewalk by symbols developed by a local artist.

Inaudible performances, like tarot readings or humans dressed as statues, would be allowed to set up forty feet apart in those spaces. Councilman Cecil Bothwell, who had vetted the proposal on council’s Public Safety Committee, said inaudible activities are not as tightly regulated because they don’t get so many people lingering in one spot for long.

Busking may still occur elsewhere in the city with no new impediments. Currently, buskers must allow six feet of sidewalk clearance. Representatives of the city were insistent the measures were to protect public safety, and were not intended as an affront to the city’s vibrant busking culture. Council voted unanimously in favor of creating the high-impact areas.

The third agenda item was supposed to make recommendations for what the city should do with real estate it owns at 68-76 Haywood Street and 33-37 Page Avenue in the heart of downtown. The Asheville Design Center has been charged with running an inclusive process for programming the spaces. To date, through public forums, online opportunities, and a physical model at the Pack Square Library, the visioning process has collected over 1000 suggestions.

The ADC is working with graduate students from Lenoir-Rhyne University to analyze the data. The suggestions have been lumped into about 120 main ideas in eight categories. Ideas for installations included a fire pit, a stage, a popcorn machine, and an ice skating rink. More temporary displays included yarn bombing, holographic wall art, and community compost piles. Activities could include a free speech zone, job fairs, a vegetable market, and corn hole tournaments.

The ADC’s eighteen-member advisory team has been meeting monthly. They have developed a plan that includes a few more strategies for deciding how best to “activate the space.” They envisioned setting up a number of installations with various events changing each day of the week.

Councilwoman Julie Mayfield said that hectic a schedule would require a fulltime space programmer. Mayor Esther Manheimer asked the group to narrow down the list. She said it would take an unreasonable amount of time and money for staff to evaluate the costs and logistics of 120 projects. Manheimer said council created the task force to narrow the field of possible ideas. The ADC will now, accordingly, weight ideas to make sure they are meeting community-wide demand.