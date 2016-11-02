An Architectural History of Kenilworth: Structural Gems of All Genres

If you think you know Kenilworth, think again. James Cavener, a 40-year PSABC member and long-time Kenilworth resident has something to show and tell. Join the Preservation Society on November 9th for an illustrated program on one small community’s huge architectural heritage.

Cavener’s story in short: “Bracketed between the monumental Zealandia mansion on the crest of Beaucatcher Mountain above Asheville and the imposing Tudor-esque Kenilworth Inn looming above Biltmore Village … lies a treasure trove of period, revival and contemporary residential architecture, almost encyclopedic in range and scale. There are wonderful examples of Norman and Tudor cottages, New England Colonial Revival, International Modern Style, Mediterranean Colonial Revival, various forms of Craftsman, several log cabins, rural farm houses, a faux Wrightian Prairie House, and a sprinkling of contemporary and bold new residential structures.”

The PSABC welcomes back Jim Cavener for another interesting presentation. He is a preservationist, world-traveled print journalist on many topics, Yale graduate and former college administrator who has worked with UNESCO, the Department of State and the Nobel Peace Prize-winning American Friends Service Committee on many global projects.

“From cabins to castles, homesteads to hotels, stones to stucco and stainless steel, Kenilworth seems to have it all and then some,” says Kieta Osteen-Cochrane, Education Committee Chair. “Sit back and enjoy the show.”

This program date is November 9th, Wednesday, 5:30 pm. The venue is The Kenilworth Center, 4 Chiles Avenue off Kenilworth Road, behind the Kenilworth Presbyterian Church. Admission is free, a suggested $10 donation supports local preservation. Generous sponsors include Terry and Ted Van Duyn, Clark Associates, the Kenilworth Residents Association and the Kenilworth Presbyterian Church.