VOTER ID: Why is the USA virtually alone in the world by not requiring it?

By JOHN FUND- Canada requires it. Mexico requires it. Even Obama gave $53 million US taxpayer dollars to set up photo ID’s for voting in his native country (Kenya). Why not the USA?

The following article is from mid-2015. Since then, the situation has deteriorated considered as activist liberal judges have struck down voter identification laws in several conservative-leaning states, including my own, North Carolina, where the federal circuit court decided not only to overturn the state’s voter ID law, but egregiously claimed it was enacted with racially discriminatory intent. Gee, tell that to the rest of the world.

The World Requires Voter ID,……….but Soros and Obama and Hillary Clinton and Democrats Are Determined the U.S. won’t.

What the rest of the world calls an anti-fraud measure, Democrats call racist.

It’s been over seven years since the Supreme Court, in a 6–3 decision that was written by liberal favorite John Paul Stevens, declared that voter-ID laws don’t constitute an undue burden on people attempting to vote.

But that hasn’t stopped liberals from fighting in legislatures and courts against those laws and other efforts to promote voter integrity. The lawsuits are often brought by Marc Elias, who doubles as the attorney for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

And their efforts have paid off. In 2015, the New York Times reported that billionaire liberal George Soros was largely bankrolling the multi-million-dollar effort. Democratic-party chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz accused Republicans of trying to bring back Jim Crow because “photo I.D. laws, we think, are very similar to a poll tax.”

Election observers in other countries would find this kind of rhetoric preposterous. Almost all industrialized democracies — and most that are not — require voters to prove their identity before voting. Take Greece, not considered a shining example of government efficiency. When James O’Keefe, the guerrilla videographer who busted ACORN and NPR with sting videos, visited Greece this month, he tried to vote in that country’s referendum on a European Union bailout. When he tried to vote at a polling place in downtown Athens, the following exchange took place: