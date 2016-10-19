Buncombe County School Board Watch

By Lisa Baldwin- The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently released the school performance results for the 2014-15 school year. The General Assembly requires every North Carolina public school to receive an A through F performance grade.

The grades are based on standardized end-of-grade tests in reading and math for grades three through eight, science in grades five and eight and end-of-course tests in three high school subjects as well as student growth. High schools are also evaluated on their graduation rate, ACT and ACT WorkKeys results and percentage of students who complete Math III.

It’s important to know that schools are being graded on a curve easier than students must meet, with an 86 out of 100 still earning an A.

This is why you should look at the number grade, not the letter grade. Buncombe County Schools had 24 schools score below a grade of 70 on a 100 point scale, which would normally be a failing grade. Please pay attention to those in the school board election who want to improve academic rigor. Cast your votes for Laura Bowen and Bob Chilmonik.