October 19, 2016 Asheville , Columnists , Hendersonville , News Stories 70 Views
Buncombe County School Board Watch

school_board_bcs_sign[1]

By Lisa Baldwin- The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently released the school performance results for the 2014-15 school year. The General Assembly requires every North Carolina public school to receive an A through F performance grade.

The grades are based on standardized end-of-grade tests in reading and math for grades three through eight, science in grades five and eight and end-of-course tests in three high school subjects as well as student growth. High schools are also evaluated on their graduation rate, ACT and ACT WorkKeys results and percentage of students who complete Math III.

It’s important to know that schools are being graded on a curve easier than students must meet, with an 86 out of 100 still earning an A.

This is why you should look at the number grade, not the letter grade. Buncombe County Schools had 24 schools score below a grade of 70 on a 100 point scale, which would normally be a failing grade. Please pay attention to those in the school board election who want to improve academic rigor. Cast your votes for Laura Bowen and Bob Chilmonik.

2016 Performance Grades

HIGH SCHOOLS

Performance

Score

Letter Grade*

(curved)

Did Not Meet Academic Growth Goals

Met Academic Growth Goals

Exceeded Academic Growth Goals

Nesbitt Discovery Academy

92

A

X

Early College

90

A

X

North Buncombe High School

77

B

X

A.C. Reynolds High School

76

B

X

T.C. Roberson High School

76

B

X

C.D. Owen High School

71

C

X

Enka High School

66

C

X

C. A. Erwin High School

60

C

X

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Cane Creek Middle

78

B

X

Valley Springs Middle

78

B

X

  X

North Buncombe Middle

68

C

X

A.C. Reynolds Middle

67

C

X

C.D. Owen Middle

65

B

X

Enka Middle

56

C

X

C. A. Erwin Middle

59

C

X

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Fairview

80

B

X

Pisgah

77

B

X

Haw Creek

76

B

X

Hominy Valley

76

B

X

W. Buncombe

76

B

X

  X

Glen Arden

75

B

X

Charles C. Bell

69

C

X

Barnardsville

67

C

X

Black Mountain Elem.

67

C

X

Weaverville

67

C

X

W.D. Williams

65

C

X

W.W. Estes

65

C

X

Woodfin

63

C

X

Avery’s Creek

62

C

X

Candler

62

C

X

North Buncombe Elem.

62

C

X

Oakley

62

C

X

  X

Sand Hill-Venable

62

C

X

Leicester

61

C

X

Emma

59

C

X

Johnston

57

C

X

  X

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

North Windy Ridge (5th-6th)

73

B

X

  X

Koontz (5th-6th)

68

C

X

Eblen (5th-6th)

62

C

X

*2014-15 school year performance grades are based on a 15 point grading scale. A = 85-100; B = 70-84; C = 55-69; D = 40-54; F = Less than 40. In the 2016-17 school year, it changes to a 10 point scale.

https://buncombeschools.org/common/pages/UserFile.aspx?fileId=2774597
(Editor’s Note: the digital version of this article has been updated since this week’s paper version went to press.)
