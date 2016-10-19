Breaking news

Don’t Forget the Bond Referenda

15:00

Leftwich Pottery Collection Sale

14:56

Aviation history makes stop in Asheville

12:13

Who Else Missed an Incentives Deadline?

11:57

Proposed Hunting & Fishing Regulation Changes

11:49

Hendersonville Community Band performs “A Tribute to John Williams”

October 19, 2016 Asheville , Hendersonville , News Stories 89 Views
b17-overcast-rs

A piece of America’s history came to the Asheville Regional Airport this weekend to let passengers board, and possibly fly on, a plane that played a large part in World War II. The Experimental Aircraft Association brought The B-17 Aluminum Overcast here for three days. Even those too young to have lived through World War II could appreciate the history associated with this plane and understand the hardship and courage it took for crews to fly this aircraft on their missions.

