A piece of America’s history came to the Asheville Regional Airport this weekend to let passengers board, and possibly fly on, a plane that played a large part in World War II. The Experimental Aircraft Association brought The B-17 Aluminum Overcast here for three days. Even those too young to have lived through World War II could appreciate the history associated with this plane and understand the hardship and courage it took for crews to fly this aircraft on their missions.
Aviation history makes stop in Asheville
Previous post Chuck Archerd wants to lead commissioners with logic and restraint on spending, taxing and regulations
Next post Leftwich Pottery Collection Sale