Why Hillary Can’t Be Trusted: A Tree Is Known by Its Fruit

By Mike Scruggs- As I began to write this article on Friday evening, October 7, ABC News anchor, David Muir, excitedly introduced the evening news that Donald Trump had made some crude remarks in an all male locker room situation 11 years ago. Trump tweeted that he had played golf with Bill Clinton and had heard a lot worse than that. But later, Trump made a sincere apology for the impropriety of his past remarks. I was not pleased to hear his locker room language of more than a decade ago, but I am not willing to sacrifice my country by focusing on issues of comparatively trivial future consequences. Proverbs 28:13 (ESV) provides timeless wisdom: “Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will find mercy.”

The other major point of political news was that the Democratic National Committee believed the Russians might interfere with the November 8 election. I am not too worried about the Russians actually trying to interfere with our elections. Being a realist and a former Republican County Chairman in both Alabama and North Carolina, I believe there is a much greater chance that the Democrats will attempt to elect Hillary Clinton President by sweeping voter fraud, including the use of illegal immigrant voters. Call me a conspiracy theorist if you like, but I fear that Barack Obama might even try to nullify a potential Trump victory by halting the election and blaming it on the Russians. Muir and ABC covered Hurricane Matthew a bit and went on to the usual relentless hammering of Trump on every trivial issue imaginable, while protecting Hillary Clinton’s from any serious attack.

Yet while hammering Trump and campaigning for Hillary, ABC ignored some truly earth-shattering news that would be fatal to any candidate that did not have the mainstream media protecting them like a medieval shield-wall. Wikileak’s Julian Assange, after thoroughly analyzing 1,700 Clinton emails, closed the dotted lines confirming what Judicial Watch and recently retired Homeland Security Agent Philip Haney had discovered. The Obama Administration, including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, had authorized the shipment of 3,000 tons worth at least $267 million of American-made arms to the oil-rich Muslim Brotherhood dominated Persian Gulf kingdom of Qatar. These arms were then shipped to Libya to help Muslim Brotherhood allies overthrow the Gaddafi government, because Muammar Gaddafi was becoming too secular and Westernized. Once Gaddafi was killed and the Gaddafi government overthrown, Libya was thrown into chaos and ongoing civil war. The Muslim Brotherhood allies in Libya turned out to be al-Qaeda, which was morphing into ISIS in Libya. Working through a known ISIS spokesman in Syria, Muhammad al Adnani, the arms were then shipped to Syria for use by al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), which was merging into ISIS.

An August 2012 Defense Intelligence Agency report, sent just days before the Benghazi attack, and recently obtained by Judicial Watch through the Freedom of Information Act, revealed that the principal opposition to the Syrian Assad regime were now three associated terrorist organizations: the Muslim Brotherhood, probably acting through their military and terrorist organization Hamas, and AQI, and ISIS. The Muslim Brotherhood is the father of them all. One of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founding goals besides bringing Sharia Law first to Egypt and then to all the world, is to remove moderate or Westernized Muslim rulers from power and replace them with “rightly guided” true Muslims ready to obey Muhammad’s command to make Jihad against all non-Muslims.

This is what the “Arab Spring” was all about—duping the liberal West into thinking that a peaceful and tolerant Muslim Brotherhood, very adept at deceptive public relations, would bring democratic rule to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria. Sharia Law condemns democracy as the rule of men rather than the rule of Allah. Whether by sympathy for a counterfactual fantasy version of Islam or callous disregard for the truth, the ideals of freedom, and the common interest of the American people, Obama-Clinton foreign policy has been doing the will of the Muslim Brotherhood and putting U.S. interests, national security, and public safety in extreme jeopardy.

The Wikileak emails, Judicial Watch, and Homeland Security inside testimony are devastating evidence against the ethical judgment of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. It is especially important to note that In 2004, the FBI documented Muslim Brotherhood plans to destroy American culture, overthrow the U.S. government, and impose Sharia Law on the American people This was further documented in a 2008 court trial prosecuting Muslim Brotherhood members for funding Palestinian terrorism through the Brotherhood’s Hamas terrorist subsidiary. Yet we supplied arms to this subversive organization with a strategic plan for our destruction, and which is actively engaging in the genocide of Middle Eastern Christians and moderate Shia Muslim sects. There were 1.7 million Christians in Syria (10 percent of the population) and 2.2 million of the moderate Alawite Shia sect. How much blood is already on our hands from our secret alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood and arming ISIS?

Muslim Brotherhood strategy usually starts with invasion by immigration, deception, stealth, infiltration, and fifth column political organizers. Once they have an established base, they become more and more militant in demanding accommodations to Islam and eventually displacing the native culture and religion with Islam and Sharia Law by whatever means. The last stage is usually continuous terrorism and civil war. Electing Hillary Clinton President will, barring divine intervention, fatally weaken our resistance to Islamization and the brutal and totalitarian misery it would bring.

The reckless disregard for Christian and Alawite lives in Syria and Iraq is probably influenced by generous donations to the Clinton Foundation by Arab Muslim states. Saudi Arabia is a large contributor to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through which they seek to influence the world and promote Islamic rule and Sharia Law. Saudi Arabia has contributed at least $25 million to the Clinton Foundation over the years. Several other predominantly Muslim countries have also contributed substantial amounts. The Clinton Foundation only gives about 5 percent of its proceeds to charities. The rest feeds its profitable money laundering pay-for-play operations benefiting Clinton supporters and the Clintons themselves. According to Associated Press reports, in the first two years of Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, of the 154 outsiders who Clinton phoned or met with, no less than 85 made contributions to the Clinton Foundation, totaling $156 million. Twenty of these gave at least $1.0 million. Many of these were foreign regimes or corporations. This suggests a serious conflict of interests trading cash for State Department approvals and concessions. This is corruption on a large scale. We should not be surprised. On the last day of Bill Clinton’s presidency in 2001, he pardoned a financier–crook, Marc Rich, a fugitive from justice, whose wife, Denise, had contributed $450,000 to the Clinton Library. The Clintons have also received $153 million in speaking fees since 2001. Many of these are so large as to suggest they are really payment for government favors.

Regarding our national security, it is disturbing to learn that Hillary Clinton hired a Deputy Chief of Staff, whose father, mother, brother, and sister were/ are members of the Muslim Brotherhood or Sisters in Saudi Arabia. This is Huma Abedin, who is now vice-chair of Clinton’s presidential campaign. In Saudi Arabia, she worked for her parent’s publication, the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs as an assistant editor for 12 years, focusing on advancing Islam and Sharia Law through Muslim minorities around the world. The Journal was financed through the Saudi Arabian government and mentored by Omar Neseef, a former Secretary General of the Muslim World League, reputed to finance terrorists, including al-Qaeda. At Georgetown University, Abedin was also a member of the Muslim Students Association, a court documented front organization of the Muslim Brotherhood. Her brother, Hassan, is a disciple and associate of Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Sheik Yusuf al-Qaradawi. Another disciple of al-Qaradawi was the author of the strategic Muslim Brotherhood plan to destroy the U.S. and Western culture from within, which was also documented by the FBI in court in 2007.

When former Member of Congress, Michelle Bachmann (R, MN) and four other Republicans questioned the security clearance procedure in Abedin’s case, Bachmann was subjected to a smear campaign by the liberal media, especially CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer, CAIR, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, Grover Norquist, and some of the usual Republican Congressional suspects, including John Boehner, John McCain, Marco Rubio, Richard Hanna, and Mike Rogers. Some of the liberal internet smear-media referred to Bachmann as an “unhinged Christian fanatic.” According to Open Secrets website, Hillary Clinton is the donation favorite of individual Muslim Brotherhood members. The degree of support and influence of the Muslim Brotherhood on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton is rather frightening,

Hillary Clinton’s attack on Donald Trump’s tax return reveals much more about herself. She doesn’t know anything about business, economics, or fairness, and she is an unconscionable demagogue and hypocrite.