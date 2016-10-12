Parsons Dance at Diana Wortham Theatre

Exuberant and virtuosic barely begin to describe Parsons Dance. Parsons possesses a bold, athletic personality and joyous movements that have solidified it as one of the world’s leading dance ensembles. Stunning works, including the troupe’s iconic Caught, exemplify the core values of innovation and audience appeal shared by the eight dancers and emerging choreographers under the artistic direction of David Parsons. The internationally renowned company presents uplifting contemporary dance to audiences around the world, collaborating with some of the greatest names in dance and choreography to fine-tune its astounding repertory of more than 70 total works. Enhance your experience: A dance master class and pre-show discussions will be held in conjunction with these performances.

Tickets: Regular $45; Student $40; Child $20

Enhance your experience:

Pre-performance Discussions – October 18 & 19

Parsons Dance company members lead pre-performance discussions at 7:00 p.m. in the theatre prior to the 8:00 p.m. performances. Pre-show discussions are free to ticket holders. We regret that patrons may not be admitted to pre-show discussions after 7:10 p.m.