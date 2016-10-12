Local Doll Show Held at WNC Agricultural Center

More eerie Halloween creations could be found at the Doll Show. Karen Hawkins of Leicester, N.C., is an award-winning doll artist, who creates Fantasy figures like Harry the Troll (center) from scraps of fabric and pieces of clay. She is a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and has teaching workshops. Go to www.Klayhawkdolls.com for more information.

The local chapter of the United Federation of Doll Clubs held their fall Doll Show at the WNC Agricultural Center. Surprisingly doll collecting is one of the largest hobby groups in the world. With their headquarters and a museum in Kansas City, Missouri, the United Federation of Doll Clubs is a non-profit organization with a goal of research, education, conservation, collecting and appreciation of dolls. The local chapter puts on a doll show each fall and has a spring luncheon each year, often at Kenmure, where a lecturer focuses on one type of doll. Ten percent of the club’s annual income goes to a local charity.

There were many exhibitors—some local and some from afar. Many club members, such as Lue Gravely of Brevard, and Karen Hawkins of Leicester, exhibited while other came a long distance. McHughs came from Richmond with many French and German dolls in a wide range of price categories, from $300 to $8,000. The price can vary tremendously depending on many factors, such as eye movement. McHughs is able to do repair and restoration on dolls, whether it is restringing, resetting eyes, cleaning clothing, repairing broken heads and more. Over the years they have been asked to restore the china of President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln. Fritzi’s Antique Dolls showed in Fletcher this fall. She travels to many shows throughout the United States and will buy entire doll collections. Fritzi’s exhibited many antique dolls, perhaps somewhat larger dolls than others in fanciful costumes, and has her home base in Yorkville, Illinois.