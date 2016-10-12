Hendersonville Community Band performs “A Tribute to John Williams”

The band conducted by Winford Franklin will be performing a “Tribute to John Williams” of many of his familiar compositions easily recognized by the audience.

In addition, our guest performers is a group called the Blue Ridge Symphonic Brass offering classical and contemporary selections under the direction of maestro Jamie Hafner.

The admission is $10 for adults, students are free. Tickets may be purchased from any band member, the Hendersonville Visitors Center, the Crate in Laurel Park and at the door the afternoon of the concert which begins at 3pm on Sunday, Oct. 23 and lasts until about 4:30pm. It is held at the Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall, 180 West Campus Dr., Flat Rock, NC.

For more info. call 828-692-8801 or visit the website www.hcbmusic.com