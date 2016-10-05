UNC Asheville to Host Media Career Workshop for High School Students

UNC Asheville will host High School Media Day for Western North Carolina high school journalism students on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The event is organized annually by UNC Asheville’s Mass Communication Department in cooperation with the N.C. Scholastic Media Association based at UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism.

The daylong series of workshops will include sessions by award-winning Asheville-Citizen Times Columnist/Reporter John Boyle, WLOS News 13 Reporter Justin Hinton, faculty members from UNC Asheville, Elon University, area high schools, and others. Topics will include digital and social media, feature writing, video production, handling ethical dilemmas, yearbook production and more.

Check-in for the event begins at 9 a.m. in UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Union, Alumni Hall. The opening session begins at 9:30 a.m. and workshops continue through 2 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes lunch on campus in Brown Hall.

Pre-registration is required and available online at www.uncahighschoolmediaday.wordpress.com.

For more information, contact Stephanie Gifford in the UNC Asheville Mass Communication Department, sgifford@unca.edu or 828.232.5027.