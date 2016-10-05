Henderson County Law Enforcement Agencies Provided with Life Saving Equipment

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a course entitled Self-Aid/Buddy-Aid that went beyond basic first aid and gave deputies the necessary skills to save his/her life and the life of another. One unit of the course focused on hemorrhage control and the use of tourniquets. It was brought to the attention of Corporal Cantwell, Training Coordinator at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, that to be most effective in many critical medical emergency situations, deputies would need to carry a tourniquet on their person.

After this need was brought to their attention by fellow member Corporal Cantwell, members at Mud Creek Baptist Church decided that every uniform wearing officer in Henderson County that did not already have a tourniquet and holster needed one. This was a grassroots movement that began with one Sunday School class and spread throughout the congregation. The church members raised over $5,000 in a short amount of time and purchased 110 tourniquets and holsters to be provided to the officers and deputies at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, Fletcher Police Department and Laurel Park Police Department.

Corporal Capps, a first line supervisor on the Sheriff’s Office’s Charlie Squad said, “As a deputy who serves this community, I thank the good people at Mud Creek Church for their great generosity. This is a gift that could save someone’s life and allow them to go home to their family again.”

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mud Creek Baptist Church hosted an “Honoring Our Heroes” service to show their support of first responders. The service included a ceremonial dedication of the tourniquets and holsters.

“We would like to say thank you to church members who made the purchase of this potentially lifesaving equipment possible,” said Sheriff Charles McDonald. “The outpouring of support we’ve received from the faith based community here in Henderson County has been astounding.”

The tourniquets and holsters are being distributed to local law enforcement throughout the county.