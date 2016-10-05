Council Moves toward Tighter Development Review

By Leslee Kulba- Following up on a request made in December, Asheville’s Planning Director Todd Okolichany presented city council with staff recommendations for changes to development policies governing the Central Business District (CBD). To help inform the proposals, staff hosted a community forum, conducted an online survey, and ran ideas past interest and advisory groups. Okolichany was now asking for council direction.

Council’s first request was to investigate whether the thresholds for council review of large construction should be changed. Currently, any building with more than 175,000 sq. ft. or a height over 145 feet is reviewed by council. Council had suggested the threshold be as low as 20,000 sq. ft. with no height trigger, but staff concluded no change was necessary because only five large downtown developments have been pursued downtown in recent history.

The second request was to see if it made sense to extend the conditional zoning (CZ) process for approving large projects beyond the downtown core. Traditionally, the conditional use permit (CUP) has been used, but since it is quasi-judicial, members of council cannot interact with the developers prior to the hearing. Furthermore, members of council may not consider a proposed use as a criterion for denying a CUP. Staff recommended the change following a groundswell of community advocacy for improved communications and more opportunities for citizens to participate in designing what goes into their neighborhoods.

Council discussed the first two items together. There was general consensus that the thresholds for council review should be lowered to 100,000 sq. ft. or 100 ft., and they wanted reviews to apply to the entire downtown area. Nobody on council remembered why the CZ process was only available in the CBD. Planning & Urban Design Director Todd Okolichany said the option originated with the Downtown Master Plan and likely had something to with historical preservation. Councilman Cecil Bothwell said it might make sense to extend it to the River Arts District and Haywood Road where a boom in construction is anticipated.

Bothwell commended Councilman Gordon Smith for his recent successes in negotiations with developers, “encouraging them to see things our way,” he joked. But Smith wanted to take things a step further. He thought it would be good to allow certain uses a higher threshold of review. If legal, it could promote “the things we want to see,” like more affordable, long-term housing. The process could be called “preconditional zoning.”

Julie Mayfield said she liked that idea, adding, “if it’s legal.” Speaking carefully, she said, “When these rules were put into place in 2010, we were in a very different place, in terms of development in the city and what we were trying to encourage. We’re not in that place anymore. So, I think we should err on the side of having more involvement in the development that affects our downtown and the very core of it particularly.”

City Attorney Robin Currin counseled the CZ process would be the best tool to empower members of council, and members of the public, to have more say in what types of development take place. “We just have to match up the process with what happens at the end,” she said. She then explained council would have to create districts around projects exceeding thresholds, with what would likely be a new zoning designation, so as not to fall afoul of statutes forbidding spot zoning.

The third request was for a tool for dealing with hotel proliferation downtown. Seven hotels have been built since 2010, and two more are currently going through the design review process. Staff recommended setting an industry-specific standard such that plans for any hotel in the CBD with at least 50 rooms would have to be approved by city council by way of a CZ process.

Mayor Esther Manheimer said she would prefer to lower the threshold to twenty rooms, and council settled on 20-25. Brian Haynes said he wanted the special review to apply to hotels in the River Arts District and Haywood Road. Smith asked if council was not setting itself up to see 100 new hotels on the periphery of the special zone they would create. He therefore prevailed in getting council to recommend the zoning be citywide.

Smith said zoning was a “clumsy way to go about” managing tourism. He thought it would be more constructive to partner with Buncombe County and the Tourism Development Authority on a sustainability analysis of the local tourist industry. Bothwell contributed that in recent conversations with economist Tom Tveidt, he had established costs are not subtracted in tourism impact analyses. “Is it costing us more than it’s worth (as an extreme)? Are we really paying people to come to Asheville?” he asked.

Mayfield indicated the suggestions before council were only the beginning of addressing citizen concerns. Something she would like to see included in future UDO amendments is measures to preserve the “historic fabric and feel of smaller, older buildings.” She would include in projects that must come before council the demolition of city buildings. Manheimer said a review of historical preservation guidelines is in process, but proceeding more slowly.

Smith was also interested in keeping local, independent businesses downtown. “Knowing that as rents rise, big chains become more attractive to some of these big building owners … It turns out we don’t have a lot of power in this regard.” He suggested requiring council review, as a means of “reaching mutual agreement,” for any development of downtown retail space of at least 3000 sq. ft. Currin replied, “That’s fine, as long as you’re defining it by size. It’s a good way to do it.”

Manheimer suggested consideration of all the new ideas be postponed. Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler concurred. They hadn’t been vetted via advisory councils or community forums like the other issues.

Mayfield offered some words to calm the audience. “The people who do development in downtown may be sort of freaking out about all this and how much we’re now saying is going to have to come to us. I guess just my approach to it is, we’re not saying that means you’re not going to develop here. My view is if you are going to develop here, what you build needs to add to this city. It needs to contribute to the incredible urban fabric and vibrancy of our downtown that has been built over the years and through the contributions of lots of people and lots of different factors. But we are special enough that if you’re going to build here and you’re going to invest here, that construction and that building and that use, to some degree, has to contribute to the success of Asheville.”

The fourth request was to improve communications with neighbors about proposed development. Council encouraged staff to pursue all recommendations.