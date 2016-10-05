Between Ragged Truth and Politically Correct National Destruction: Why I’m Voting for Trump

By Mike Scruggs- The American economy has not gone well for most Americans in the last 15 years. The number of people in the workforce has dropped 6.4 million or 4.1 percent, and the median household income has dropped over $4,000 per year. Much of this erosion in the quality of American life was due to excessive replacement of American workers by foreign workers both legal and illegal. Not counting at least 12 million illegal immigrants, the number of number of foreign born residents increased from 9.6 million in 1970 to 42.1 million in early 2016.

Food Stamp use has increased to nearly 40 percent in less than eight years of the Obama Administration. The National debt has risen 81 percent to over $19 Trillion during his administration. Although the average annual economic growth in American history is 4.1 percent, President Obama is the only president in history never to have any year over 3.0 percent. Wall Street and the big corporations that hire cheap legal and illegal immigrants to replace American workers might be better off, but the vast majority of Americans and their families are suffering. Ironically, by far the most suffering is found in the African-American community, where the unemployment rate of 8.1 percent is 65 percent higher than the national average. But who can trust government economic statistics anymore? President Obama is a great spin-master, if you don’t know economics or math.

President Obama has reduced our military manpower and combat ships and aircraft to the lowest level since 1941. He has devastated the morale and combat preparedness of our troops by using them as a social engineering experiment in radical liberalism. Our foreign policy and our intelligence security and capabilities appear to be written by and for the Muslim Brotherhood.

In case you haven’t noticed, the U.S. has dangerously weak currency conditions, which could cause sudden and devastating loss of savings and buying power to a huge part of the American people. Much of this and considerable unemployment is due to bad trade deals like NAFTA and TPP. More of our young people are staying in school longer and learning less and less. We are falling behind in measures of academic quality, while we turn our schools into experimental laboratories for destroying moral standards and Christian First Amendment rights. If you haven’t noticed, we are in a moral and ethical tailspin.

Worst of all there is declining respect for the Constitution and law. Democrat Judges at all levels have become biased tyrants enforcing radical social policies that are short on truth and wisdom. Like President Obama, they are becoming anti-Christian enforcers and social chaos cheerleaders.

Over the past 40 years, the Democrats with some misguided Republican help. have managed to stack the electoral deck with low-information, big-government dependent welfare users to the point where it could soon become impossible to elect a conservative or Republican President or Congress. If Hillary Clinton is elected, she will continue to pursue the immigration and refugee policies of Barack Obama with vigor. A Clinton win in 2016 would therefore seal the doom of conservative issues and Republican election victories in 2020 and every national election thereafter barring divine intervention. A Trump victory would begin to reverse the terrible damage that Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton have inflicted on the American people. America can be great again and safe again, but that opportunity will be lost forever, if Hillary Clinton wins in November. Her open borders immigration and refugee plans would set radical Democrat rule in concrete, and we would rapidly become a hopelessly corrupt, socialistic, radically liberal third world country. If you want to see a perfect example of political change by immigration, just look at California—once strongly Republican, now Democrat forever. If Hillary Clinton wins, she will appoint liberal judges not only to the Supreme Court but to all other Federal Courts. Recently a panel of three Democrat judges rejected North Carolina’s voter identity law, opening up a tremendous opportunity for Democrat voter fraud.

There are seven absolutely critical reasons and many other big reasons to vote for Donald Trump. First of all, he wants to appoint conservative Supreme Court Justices like the late Antonin Scalia. He has already named eleven possible conservative Justices, whose conservative credentials have been approved by the Federalist Society, the Heritage Foundation, and Eagle Forum. Whoever wins the Presidency in 2016 could appoint three or four U.S. Supreme Court Justices. It would only take one more liberal Democrat on the Court to effectively erase the Constitution and start the nation on generations of radical social and economic liberalism.

Second, Donald Trump knows the Democrats are trying to change America into a radical socialist state by means of immigration. He knows the economic suffering this has caused to American workers, small businesses, and the whole middle class. He has promised to secure our border with a wall and active enforcement. He has promised to protect American workers through a national E-Verify system to keep illegal immigrants from taking American jobs and driving down their wages. He has promised to enforce American Immigration Law. Hillary Clinton wants open borders and many more immigrants. This will hurt American workers and taxpayers and jeopardize national security and public safety. Time is running out to do what is necessary to save our country. Trump is tough enough to do the job and listens to the most knowledgeable legislator in the U.S. for advice, Senator Jeff Sessions (R, AL) One of Trump’s favorable characteristics is that he seeks facts and data and the best and most professional advisors to give him information on big decisions. He is also quick to change his mind, if he sees the data or facts changing.

Third, the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program is already corrupted by big money, but the Obama Administration is using it to import refugees and asylum seekers who pose a serious threat to U.S. national security and public safety. By the time Obama leaves office, he will have issued over one million green cards to immigrants and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries. At a time when ISIS is committing genocide trying to wipe out about 1.0 million Syrian Christians, over 96 percent of Syrian refugees coming to the U.S. are Sunni Muslims, many of whom may have been associated with al-Qaeda, Hamas, and ISIS. While the FBI and CIA are telling him there is no way to vet refugees from Syria, Obama is telling them to vet them on the basis of their own personal statements alone. Having been a former intelligence officer, this looks suspiciously more like subversion than compassion. Hillary Clinton wants to increase Syrian Refugees by 500 percent!

The Clinton Foundation has received at least $10 million from Saudi Arabia and substantial sums from two other Arab governments. This also looks suspiciously like Muslim Brotherhood influence. Hillary Clinton’s former State Department Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice Chairwoman of her 2016 presidential campaign, Huma Abedin, has powerful past associations and current connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. Clinton has also worked supportively with the 57 Muslim nations of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the UN in their efforts to criminalize criticism of Islam in Western nations. I don’t know if Hillary Clinton’s dubious transactions with Muslim nations and possibly the Muslim Brotherhood through the Clinton Foundation amount to treason, but no thoughtful and patriotic American outside of a madhouse should vote for her to be President.

Fourth, I would definitely hire President Donald Trump to manage our foreign trade deals. He has the know-how, the connections, and the negotiating skills to bring back millions of jobs for American workers. This is extremely important with a huge payoff for the American people. Another Clinton Administration would mean continued suffering for American workers.

Fifth, Donald Trump will rebuild our military and increase their preparedness. He will get rid of the foolish social experimentations that are ruinous to military morale and retention. There are solid reasons why two-thirds of military personnel prefer Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton. Clinton has about 50 retired generals that support her, but Trump is supported by hundreds of retired military general and flag officers. As a veteran I am strongly supportive of what Trump wants to do to clean up the Obama mess, rebuild our military strength, and improve medical care for our veteran patriots.

Sixth, Donald Trump says political correctness is killing us. I agree, and it is an extremely important matter of truth, courage, and First Amendment Rights.

Seventh, Donald Trump will get rid of Obamacare and replace it with a market competitive system that doesn’t require anyone to buy insurance policies they don’t need or want.

Donald Trump is also a strong supporter of Second Amendment gun rights, traditional marriage, right-to-life. religious freedom that protects our Christian heritage, energy independence, a foreign policy that protects and promotes Americans and American interest, law and order, equal rather than politicized justice, our investment in Social Security, and quality public education managed by State and local government—not a federal bureaucracy dispensing anti-Christian and anti-American political indoctrination and propaganda. Hillary Clinton is on the other side of these issues and avoids straight talk on them. If we are willing to accept Hillary Clinton’s level of honesty, we are doomed.

We have a civilization-bending choice either to make America great and safe again or to continue on the path to becoming a socially overbearing, economically stupid, militarily weak, and nauseatingly politically correct shadow of a once great nation.