Poetry Workshop at Malaprop’s

October 4, 2016 Asheville , Hendersonville 63 Views
Nickole Brown’s UNC Asheville Poetry Workshop Offers Free Reading at Malaprop’s on Oct. 16

Ten area poets, participants in Nickole Brown’s Great Smokies Writing Program workshop at UNC Asheville, will read from their works at the next Writers at Home event. This free reading is open to everyone and takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville.

Brown’s “Writing Between the Borders” workshop delves into hybrid forms, including prose poetry, novels-in-verse and other cross-genre experiments. Brown, formerly editorial assistant for Hunter S. Thompson, is the author of the cross-genre collection Fanny Says (American Poets Continuum, 2015) and Sister (Red Hen Press, 2007), a novel in poems.

Novelist Tommy Hays, director of the Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP) at UNC Asheville, hosts the monthly Writers at Home readings. For more information on GSWP and the Writers at Home series, email Tommy Hays at thays@unca.edu.

