Hendersonville Celebrates Art on Main for 57th year

Shelley Reilley exhibits clearly unique art pieces made by Nancy Hyman and herself from up-scaled glass and natural elements. She said she had a very busy weekend and almost sold out.

By Dasha Morgan- Main Street in Hendersonville was alive with activity this weekend as many artists filled their exhibition tents with their hand crafted artistic creations. Saturday and Sunday a wide variety of artists exhibited and sold their pieces in tent booths on the sidewalks. Some of the artists kindly demonstrated their techniques. They gave live demonstrations and explained the process and motivation to finish a work of art. As you strolled down Main Street you had a wide abundance of stunning items to see. It was a busy time for all, and apparently business was brisk. Late on Sunday afternoon a few commented, “I am almost sold out.”

The Rose Hollow Connections booth featured Connie Molland’s hand crafted wooden items, often taken from felled trees (the walnut, from Flag Pond) and lumberyards (birdseye maple, from Gennett Lumber Company).

Altogether there were approximately 75 artists who participated in this juried and judged festival. It included several Southern Highland Craft Guild members as well. John Gunther of Abingdon, Virginia, displayed beautiful hand dyed woven art pieces. He has some richly hand painted woven aluminum paintings and exotic wood with silk wall hangings with an almost tribal feeling. In addition he hand weaves scarves in 3 sizes with premium rayon chenille yarns. Hand weaving chenille yarn on a loom takes extra skill and practice. Rayon chenille hold colors well without fading and provides excellent drape. The colors are exquisite. Shelley Reilley and Nancy Hyman of Charlotte create unique art pieces from up-cycled glass and natural elements. The subject matter is usually taken from nature, such as trees, lighthouses, fish, flowers and ocean scenes. Sometimes the glass needs to be melted in a kiln, then fused, cut or caulked on the surface for texture and interest. Olivia S. Kavo of Greenville showed some stunning original contemporary art pieces. Her abstract colorful paintings were mostly acrylic, and she offered some limited edition prints. Connie Molland of Marshall is a woodworker with some unique pieces. Some of the wood she uses are walnut, birds-eye maple and cherry—with decorative inlays. After taking a woodworking class at her husband’s suggestion, she began to hand craft these wood cutting boards in delightful shapes, clocks, and smaller pieces. If you somehow missed her exhibit, she will be at the Marshall Handmade Market on Saturday, Nov. 19th on the Blannahassett Island.

A beautiful blend of colors and hues could be seen in the paintings of Olivia S. Kavo now living in Greenville, SC.

The Art League of Henderson County created Art on Main in 1959 to provide local artists the opportunity to show their work in a relaxed atmosphere, while meeting the public to sell their paintings. The original show was two-dimensional work only. Artists casually displayed their art on park benches and planters on Main Street in Hendersonville, while the public strolled the sidewalks. The Arts Council took ownership of the show in 2003, and artists working in various media, and from outside of our area, were invited to participate. The show still enjoys the involvement of several artists who have been participating for years, and many commented they plan to be back next year. For more information go to www.acofhc.org.