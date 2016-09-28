UNC Asheville Ranks Among the Top Eight Public Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report

UNC Asheville maintained its ranking as the nation’s eighth best public liberal arts college in U.S. News & World Report’s new “2017 Best Colleges,” released online today. UNC Asheville also ranks 159 on the first tier of national liberal arts colleges list, public and private.

U.S. News & World Report included 20 public national liberal arts colleges and 219 private liberal arts colleges in its rankings, using a weighted formula that includes academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, college financial resources and alumni giving.

“UNC Asheville continues to be a leader among public liberal arts colleges,” said Chancellor Mary K. Grant. “As founder of the National Conference on Undergraduate Research and headquarters for the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges, our campus serves as a model of 21st-century civic education and engagement, recognized by our peer institutions and by prospective families for our academic rigor and dedication to innovation. We are honored to be ranked as a top eight Public Liberal Arts College, and I thank our dedicated faculty, staff and campus community for their many contributions to our students’ success.”

National Liberal Arts Colleges ranked by U.S. News & World Report emphasize undergraduate education. To be included in this category, colleges must award at least 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines, such as languages and literature, biology and life sciences, philosophy, cultural studies and psychology. The top eight include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, Virginia Military Institute and fellow members of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC), New College of Florida, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and the University of Minnesota, Morris.

UNC Asheville also ranks first in the nation for “Best Schools for Making an Impact” by The Princeton Review and is named as one of The Best 381 Colleges. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance calls UNC Asheville a “Best College Value,” and Fiske Guide to Colleges names the university a “Best Buy.”