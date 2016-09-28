The Muslim Brotherhood and Black Lives Matter

By Mike Scruggs- The Muslim Brotherhood is the most powerful Muslim political organization in the world. Its motto is:

“Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

They belong to the Sunni branch of Islam, competing for world dominance with the numerically smaller Shia branch of Islam led by Iran. The Brotherhood’s modern operating philosophy is often called “Civilization Jihad” or stealth Jihad. They typically work by deceptive public relations campaigns, infiltration, and subversion until they are strong enough to take power and enforce their dominance by the sword. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are two of their terrorist branches. They also helped spawn and have considerable influence over al-Qaeda, which is essentially a spinoff of Hamas. Oil money, especially from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has been one of their most powerful resources for propagandizing, bribing, and corrupting political, civil, education, banking, and church leaders.

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) was started in Egypt by school teacher Hassan al-Banna, in 1928 with only six members. The Brotherhood was established as a Muslim revivalist organization with the goal of bringing Egypt and eventually all other Muslim nations back to the pure Islam of the Koran and the teachings of Muhammad. As purists, they also advocated expanding Islam over the whole world by whatever means required, but they modeled their methods on the deception, violence, and fanaticism of their Prophet as revealed in the Koran and his teachings and example. Their primary stated objective is to bring the whole world under Sharia Law. Hence they believe in fundamentalist Islamic Jihad, holy war against all who resist Islam. Ten years after its founding, the Ikhwan (Brothers) had 200,000 members. By the end of 1948 and the birth of Israel, they had 2,000,000 members in Egypt.

There are many who know little about the history of Islam or Christianity who say that Islam needs a “Reformation.” What they really mean is that they believe Islam needs to adopt a more peaceful version of modern secularism. The Protestant Reformation was basically a turning away from increasing secularism in the church and returning to Biblical basics. The Muslim Brotherhood’s beginning and continuing goal is to turn away from secularized Islam and secularized Muslim leaders and return to the fundamental teachings of the Koran and Muhammad. The reality is that most of the Koran is about Muhammad. Churchill was right in frequently referring to Islam as “Mohammadism,” and it is certainly true that the unfortunate “golden rule” of Islam is to do as Muhammad did. A similar Islamic reformation took place in Saudi Arabia in the eighteenth century led by preacher and scholar Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab (1703-1793). Wahhabism obviously contributed to the thinking of al-Banna and the Brotherhood’s most respected scholar, writer, and strategist Sayyid Qtub (1906-1966). Arabian Wahhabism and the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood are both fundamentalist and revivalist, often called “salafist,” and represent two bookends of Sunni Islamic “reformation.” The world, however, is suffering from this Muslim version of “reformation,” which is a renewal of fanatical terror, war, and conquest against all non-Muslims backed by enormous wealth from vast oil reserves. The new oil wealth adds the P.ful weapons of bribery, blackmail, corruption, and modern media propaganda to their technology and arsenal of violence.

The face of the Muslim Brotherhood is deceptively moderate as a matter of strategy, but the deeper reality is that they are ruthless jihadists cloaked in business and political campaign attire. In 2004, the FBI documented Muslim Brotherhood plans to destroy American culture, overthrow the U.S. government, and impose Sharia Law on the American people. In the U.S. and Canada, the Muslim Brotherhood operates through numerous front organizations, but they also have their military and terrorist arms like Hamas, al-Qaeda, and now ISIS. One of the most prominent front organizations for propaganda, money laundering, and public relations is the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which was named as a conspirator in funneling financial aid to Hamas terrorists in a late 2008 trial. They have, however, never been officially indicted, possibly for political reasons. The Muslim Brotherhood had considerable influence on the G.W. Bush Administration and has thoroughly infiltrated the Obama Administration by invitation.

In a December 2015 speech to the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), Nihad Awad, the Executive Director of CAIR, urged American Muslims to support the cause of Black Lives Matter, saying:

“Black Lives Matter is our matter. Black Lives Matter is our campaign.”

At the same event, MAS leader, Khalilah Sabra urged “revolution” and compared the situation in the U.S. to the MB-led Arab Spring revolutions in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, and Syria. She made the following disturbing remarks:

“We are the community that staged a revolution across the world; if we can do that, why can’t we have that revolution in America?”

In September 2015, local California CAIR organizations openly backed and attended a BLM demonstration in favor of a bill prohibiting “profiling” at the Governor’s office in Sacramento.

One of the slogans chanted was “This is what a pharaoh looks like.” This was a frightening reminder of the Anwar Sadat’s assassin in Egypt, who yelled “Death to Pharaoh.” CAIR also participated in the Ferguson, Missouri, BLM protests.

BLM protests mirror typical leftist tactics for agitation. In my book on the Vietnam War, I noted the close similarity of Communist, Nazi, and Islamist operational tactics in “community organization” and civil disruption. A standard tactic of Marxists in the U.S. has been to create or exploit racial grievances. We now have a joint Marxist-Islamist assault on public order through racial agitation. Michelle Malkin recently found that 70 percent of the Charlotte protesters were from out of state.

The Muslim Students Association (MSA), another MB front, recently joined BLM in a Chicago protest to disrupt a Donald Trump campaign rally. The strongest weapon in the MB arsenal, however, is loads of laundered petro-dollars. This is why Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries’ contributions to the Clinton Foundation are so disturbing. The thought of MB oil-money influencing U.S. elections is discouraging indeed.

In my September 8-9 article, I mentioned the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). They are the largest international organization in the world next to the United Nations, but nobody has ever heard of them. Yet their goal is to make criticism of Islam a criminal offense, thus making the Bill of Rights and all other American rights subordinate to Sharia Law. Criminalizing “Islamophobia” would make America defenseless against infiltration and subversion. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have already let them get their foot in our back door. That will pave the way for Muslim Brotherhood takeover of the U.S. using allies like BLM. Do the American people have the will to stop it?

The common connection of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Black Lives Matter (BLM) to the Muslim Brotherhood is easy to see for anybody but the mainstream U.S. media networks.

Judicial Watch was successful in obtaining proof that the Obama Administration and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arranged for arms to be shipped from Libya to al-Qaeda in Iraq. This effectively established ISIS as an ally of the U.S. and the Muslim Brotherhood against the Assad Syrian government. Interestingly, the al-Qaeda/ISIS spokesman in that deal, Muhammad al-Adnani, was killed by a drone strike on August 30 near Aleppo. It would take many articles to cover the dubious relationships of President Obama and Hillary Clinton with Muslim Brotherhood leaders whose objectives are clearly hurtful to the American people and their cultural and political traditions. Obama’s foreign policy has been astonishingly pro-MB while damaging to the common interests and security of the American people. Yet the mainstream media ignores this glaring violation of public trust. Sound the bugle! The people must now raise the banners of truth!

Mike Scruggs

Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

